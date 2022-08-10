Read full article on original website
Greg Abbott banking on school choice issue to win votes but public school advocates push back
HOUSTON — Greg Abbott is locked in a heated race for governor against Beto O'Rourke and he’s hoping to get his base motivated on education issues. The 48th governor of the Lone Star state is adopting a broader GOP campaign platform of school choice and vouchers to subsidize private school education.
DC Mayor requests National Guard to help migrants bused to DC from Texas, Arizona for second time
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser is once again requesting National Guard assistance in helping aid migrants being bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. Earlier this month, the Pentagon rejected a request from Bowser seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from the two states.
Advice for homeowners caring for their yards during extreme Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of July saw water use skyrocket according to the city water department. Much of it possibly fueled by people concerned about keeping their grass, plants and trees alive. Not to mention their worries over their foundations. Kevin Gibbs is an ornamental horticulturalist for...
Beto O'Rourke slams heckler for laughing while discussing Uvalde massacre
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — "It may be funny to you ************, but it's not funny to me, okay?" Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snapped at a heckler who appeared to laugh as he discussed the Uvalde mass shooting at a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells on Wednesday. "19...
