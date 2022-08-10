Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
A Decades-Old Anaheim Halloween Fest Will Soon Re-Materialize
When you're on the team helming a famous and fun event, and you've been around for almost a whole century, and you take place in the heart of a city that's synonymous with imagination, you need to apply the creative spirit when creativity is called for, specifically in tougher times.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Family-owned for three generations, the deli and market has served Long Beach residents high-quality groceries and to-go meals for three-quarters of a century. The post ‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA
Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This $17 Million Hilltop Mansion in LA Has Gobsmacking Ocean Views From Santa Monica to Malibu
You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a treehouse with views like these. This sprawling hilltop manse, known as Paseo La Cresta Residence, in the exclusive Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 20 miles south of Los Angeles, brings the outdoors in thanks to its many windows and picture-perfect landscaping. Architecture firm KAA Design, known for their contemporary, lifestyle-focused California projects, favors heavily incorporating nature into each of its homes and working with elevation and light through architectural elements. After an extension renovation in 2016, the owners are putting the home on the market for $16.9 million. The home was originally built in the...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
RELATED PEOPLE
tippnews.com
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli Celebrates 75 Years in Business
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group
A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
DEAR WEHO: New pool is all washed up
I’m writing to vent a bit about the new West Hollywood aquatic center. I have been using the public pool at west hollywood for years and never really had major issues at the old facility. The staff is always great and I’m grateful for all they do however my issue is with the supervisors and lack of consistency. I was extremely excited to get back in the water this time around and understand that things are a little different since covid but this new registration system is so hard to navigate. I’ve tried making reservations for lap swim however the reservations are never posted when they tell you it will be up. For one they have such a broad window. I believe the signage states that reservations will be posted between Wednesday 9 pm and Thursday 9 am and even then they have not been posted on time for the last few weeks. Do they really expect you to sit there for 12 + hours checking every couple of minutes until they go live? That’s just absurd. The water fitness class is another headache. There are so many of us that can’t seem to figure it out that the staff at the front are now being forced to take reservations in person and just allow everyone in but only after harassing you about doing it on line or telling you to add yourself to a wait list that doesn’t even exist. It’s becoming extremely frustrating.
great-taste.net
La Casa del Camino’s Comedor Rebrands as an Upscale Lounge in Collaboration with Dandy Del Mar for the Summer
Laguna Beach’s historic La Casa del Camino hotel has recently undergone a seasonal rebrand of its Comedor restaurant for the summer. The reimagined restaurant, in partnership with the popular lifestyle and clothing company, Dandy Del Mar, has undergone a complete transformation from the menu to the decor, aimed at providing guests with an upscale space designed to foster conversation with family and friends over coastal cuisine in the refined lounge. Comedor’s new design creates a space that exemplifies a luxurious coastal experience right next to the Laguna Beach coast. The reimagined menus, refreshed venue, and lively entertainment offer all the ingredients for an unforgettable, and leisure-filled summer in Laguna Beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
fsrmagazine.com
Newport Beach Concept Mutt's Innovates its Brunch Program
Mutt’s Eastbluff has reinvented its weekend brunch with all-new dishes and drinks. The Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals for its welcoming atmosphere, larger-than-life Schooners of beer, and eclectic-yet-approachable American cuisine has a new culinary team bringing savory eats, sweet treats, and lively morning libations to its popular weekend menus.
theeastsiderla.com
The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years
Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
yovenice.com
Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant
Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started serving its organic street food during a soft opening period. The restaurant, the name means Mother Earth in Quechua [a Peruvian Indigenous language] and will have its grand opening celebration on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 with a gala ribbon cutting and free tacos and Aguas Frescas during the opening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 13 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 13 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
daytrippen.com
Wild Rivers Water Park Irvine
Wild Rivers water park in Irvine, California, has reopened in a new location ten years after its closure. The water park is now more extensive, with 20 acres and 20 rides. Wild Rivers aims to be Southern California’s premier waterpark for families wanting an affordable thrilling day of water fun.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
Comments / 0