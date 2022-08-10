EAST ALTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois RiverWatch program is seeking an intern to work from August 18 to November 11 to support the Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels project. The intern will work with the National Great Rivers Research and Education (NGRREC) staff and citizen scientists. A weekend field trip will help capture, weigh, measure, and release freshwater mussels.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO