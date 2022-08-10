Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Texas man gets 2 years for selling steroids through the mail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Texas man was sentenced Thursday before A U.S. District Judge for sending anabolic steroids to customers through the mail. David E. Hutchinson, 47, received two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of distributing anabolic steroids during a May 10 hearing. Sentencing was handed down Thursday, August 12.
WIFR
Illinois RiverWatch seeking intern
EAST ALTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois RiverWatch program is seeking an intern to work from August 18 to November 11 to support the Biodiversity of Freshwater Mussels project. The intern will work with the National Great Rivers Research and Education (NGRREC) staff and citizen scientists. A weekend field trip will help capture, weigh, measure, and release freshwater mussels.
WIFR
$6.3M+ awarded to RMTD for green transportation
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) has been included in a federal effort to fund low-polluting and energy-efficient transit vehicles in the state of Illinois. RMTD was awarded $6,328,980 to aid in switching from an all fossil fuel-based fleet to one that includes electric hybrid buses.
Comments / 0