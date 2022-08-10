ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AR

KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Two women named as persons of interest in East Arkansas prison escape

BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Corrections named 2 women in aconvicted rapist escape in Eastern Arkansas. Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White were believed to be assisting Samuel Hartman after he escaped from a work detail near Marianna. Hartman was sentenced in November 2013 to life in prison...
MARIANNA, AR
abc7amarillo.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

5 arrests made in connection to Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced multiple arrests were made in a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a residential burglary where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no injuries have been reported at this time.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tncontentexchange.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
KWTX

Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
FORT HOOD, TX
KARK 4 News

Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

