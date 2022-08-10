Read full article on original website
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
14-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas, police say
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, Friday. The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating the teen’s shooting death. Very little information was available Friday evening other than that the shooting happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the...
KHBS
ASP investigating after body found in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a person after a body was found in Franklin County. The body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning near the town of Wiederkehr Village. An Altus city official confirmed the body was found near Interstate 40 and Highway 186.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
Apparent homicide victim found in Franklin County
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body laying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.
KHBS
Two women named as persons of interest in East Arkansas prison escape
BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Corrections named 2 women in aconvicted rapist escape in Eastern Arkansas. Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White were believed to be assisting Samuel Hartman after he escaped from a work detail near Marianna. Hartman was sentenced in November 2013 to life in prison...
abc7amarillo.com
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
KHBS
Fort Smith police arrest five after shots fire in alleged home burglary
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Five people were arrested Tuesday after Fort Smith police responded to a residential burglary. According to a press release from police, police responded to a burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police said the...
5 arrests made in connection to Fort Smith shooting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced multiple arrests were made in a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a residential burglary where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no injuries have been reported at this time.
OK woman waives preliminary hearing in meth baby case
JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County woman who used methamphetamine prior to giving birth waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Sueanna Raylee George, 26, of Jay is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with child neglect. She is free on $40,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on Jan. 30 […]
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Semi truck caught fire near Altus
ALTUS, Ark. — Passerbys are reporting a semi on fire on I-40 near the Altus exit.
El Dorado father speaks out after losing two sons to gun violence
UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence. “Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with […]
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KWTX
Federal warrant executed at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood. It happened in Kouma Village. Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time. According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood...
Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads
ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
