Hueytown Road Work: Jefferson County is getting ready to start work on its Group 2 contract paving project for 2022 and is also coordinating with the city of Hueytown to address some areas of concern on City streets, Dunn is the contractor. You may have noticed the beginning of this work on Virginia Drive. The County completed a pipe replacement that needed to be finished before the paving and will have another to do in the City section before we place the final asphalt surfacing. We also have multiple areas of repair that will require us to mill out and patch before we put that final top lift on to ensure the pavement lasts. We will add updates on this paving to our weekly road work reports we share every Tuesday here and on Nextdoor. Here is the big picture of the work beginning now, and should be complete by the end of December.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO