Man accused of cold case murder of elderly woman pleads not guilty

The man charged with the 2001 murder of an elderly woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Robert Flanigan was arraigned on two counts of aggravated murder and burglary for the 2001 death of Dorthy Rejiester, 82.

Flanigan originally was charged in the killing of Mrs. Rejiester, 82, who was found dead in her Stanley Court home on Nov. 21, 2001. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said that she was suffocated. Her home had been ransacked and burglarized.

But in 2002, the charge was dismissed at a prosecutor’s request due to potential problems with evidence. At the time, police linked Flanigan to the death through the victim’s credit card found on the suspect at the time of his arrest.

In 2002, he was sentenced to nearly 11 1/2 years in prison for a string of armed robberies at South Toledo restaurants and businesses. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to another robbery and was sentenced to another five years.

The Lucas County Prosecutor’s office said DNA evidence prompted the new indictment.

“The case does include some DNA evidence,” said Michael Bahner, assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

Judge Linda Jennings set a pre-trial for Sept. 27.

Flanigan is housed in the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio.