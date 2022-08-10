ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Man accused of cold case murder of elderly woman pleads not guilty

By By Charlotte Hughes / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X42jq_0hCKV0D800

The man charged with the 2001 murder of an elderly woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Robert Flanigan was arraigned on two counts of aggravated murder and burglary for the 2001 death of Dorthy Rejiester, 82.

Flanigan originally was charged in the killing of Mrs. Rejiester, 82, who was found dead in her Stanley Court home on Nov. 21, 2001. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said that she was suffocated. Her home had been ransacked and burglarized.

But in 2002, the charge was dismissed at a prosecutor’s request due to potential problems with evidence. At the time, police linked Flanigan to the death through the victim’s credit card found on the suspect at the time of his arrest.

In 2002, he was sentenced to nearly 11 1/2 years in prison for a string of armed robberies at South Toledo restaurants and businesses. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to another robbery and was sentenced to another five years.

The Lucas County Prosecutor’s office said DNA evidence prompted the new indictment.

“The case does include some DNA evidence,” said Michael Bahner, assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

Judge Linda Jennings set a pre-trial for Sept. 27.

Flanigan is housed in the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio.

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: BG man going to prison for shooting himself

A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to prison. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Michigan man sentenced for leading police on chase

A Michigan man who led police on a 30-mile chase on Interstate 75 is going to prison. Hangsom Rai, 19, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Rai in June had pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Marion, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Standard

Area Pair Caught In 1/6 Probe

CELINA - A Celina couple arrested Thursday on federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Shawndale and Don Chilcoat were arrested in Celina by Toledo Police Department officers and face six charges each, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
CELINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Dna#Prison#Violent Crime#Stanley Court
13abc.com

Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle

A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
DEFIANCE, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

One person dead Thursday night after Sandusky County crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed on person in Sandusky County Thursday night. The fatal crash occurred on County Road 32, just south of County Road 11 in Scott Township and was reported around 8 p.m. This was just west of Lakota High School.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WISN

VIDEO: Wisconsin fugitive's arrest in Ohio

MILWAUKEE — The man who escaped the custody of private prisoner transport officers at Mitchell International Airport last fall is back in police custody after crashing a vehicle during a chase, 12 News has learned. Jail records show Robert Johnson Jr. is being held in the Lucas County Corrections...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man. Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy