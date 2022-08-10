Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Two men suffer severe burns in altercation that involved gasoline
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men suffered severe burns covering more than half of their bodies in Lincoln County. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville. Lincoln County EMS and 911 Director Allen Holder said there was some...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Traffic accident causes road closure in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the closure of Beaver Pike at Limerick Road. According to initial reports, an accident with non-life-threatening injuries brought traffic to a stop in that area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews work to clear...
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
WSAZ
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
WSAZ
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 has reopened following a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck. The crash along Ohio River Road happened just before noon. Officials tell WSAZ.com a driver of the semi was heading North on Route 2 when a driver heading South in a...
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
WSAZ
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
Ironton Tribune
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
Ironton Tribune
Bad deal — People facing fines after haulers dump trash on side of the road
When it could end up with you facing jail time and fines because of the person you hired to do a job for you. That’s why Seth Summers, the enforcement officer for the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District, is warning people about using the services of people on Facebook Marketplace offering to haul off your trash at a low price.
wymt.com
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - The body of a child was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff. The sheriff said the child was the daughter of Stacy Collins, who was found injured Thursday from what deputies believe was a self-inflicted wound. Deputies were originally responding to an...
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ASK FOR HELP IN STOLEN CELL PHONE AT WALMART
AUGUST 12, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. VIDEO SECURITY SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS OF ALLEGED MYSTERY CELL PHONE THIEF, WHO IS BEING SOUGHT BY THE LOUISA POLICE DEPARTMENT, WHO ARE ASKING FOR PUBLIC HELP TO IDENTIFY THE POSSIBLE SUBJECT SUSPECT. The Louisa Police Department is asking for public assistance in...
wchstv.com
Two men arrested in Huntington after large amount of illegal narcotics found, police say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said two men were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home and a large amount of illegal narcotics was found. Kirk Trotter, 27, and Semaj Figg, 30, were taken into custody after the warrant was served Thursday at a residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
WSAZ
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered and her father was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Thursday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault...
Mother: Daughter, 12, found shot to death in Kentucky
UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
wklw.com
High Speed Chase Leads to Large Meth Seizure and 4 Arrests in Lawrence Co
According to a news release from the Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, August 9, Sheriff Chuck Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer observed a vehicle passing in a no passing zone on Ky 32 west of Louisa at a high rate of speed. Upon activating their emergency lights, the vehicle began to accelerate in an attempt to elude the Officers. The vehicle turned onto a gravel road and one of the passengers, identified as 48 year-old Larry Joel “Beard’ Maynard of Louisa jumped out of the vehicle and threw a bag into the weeds as the driver continued. After a short foot pursuit, Sheriff Jackson and another Deputy (Wells) apprehended Maynard. It was reported that Maynard had a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine in his sock and the bag he tossed contained a similar substance. In all 129 grams of methamphetamine was confiscated. Maynard was charged with Fleeing or evading on foot, trafficking in a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
