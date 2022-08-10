Read full article on original website
Dennis Franklin McNalley
Dennis Franklin McNalley was born on November 2, 1945, in Manchester, TN, to the late John Franklin and Thelma Arnold McNalley. He was a car salesman for many years at Russell Barnett in Winchester, TN, and was known as a workaholic. Dennis is survived by his children, Shannon McNalley of...
Robert Frederick Davis
Mr. Robert Frederick Davis, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Manchester, TN. Robert was born in Miami, FL to his late parents Robert F. Davis and Louise Linton Powell Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Kristi Nicole Davis (Jason) Huskey; grandchildren, Kylee Larisa Huskey and Kasen Lee Huskey.
Vernie Lee Hastings
Vernie Lee Hastings, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 having been surrounded by her three children her last few days. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM on August 13, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 12 PM until service time. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mary Jo Guinn
Mary Jo Guinn of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt- Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 76. Mrs. Guinn was born in Manchester to the late Hobart and Estia Johnson Hill. During her life, Mary Jo was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and worked as a receptionist for many years for Drs. Snoddy and Galbreath, and later The Family Practice Center until her retirement. Mrs. Guinn is survived by her loving husband, Charles Guinn; three children, Greg Guinn (Toby), Rodney Guinn (Misty), and Shonda Cooper (Neal); eleven grandchildren, Sydney (KP), Brooklyne (Cody), Madison, Brantley, Destiny (Jason), Kanen, Olivia, Caden, Catelyn (Derek), Colby (Nick), and Caroline; five great-grandchildren, Neyland, Aven, Carsen, Aspen, and Maci Cate; one brother, Glenn Hill (Ruth); and two sisters, Frances Sitz, and Ann Gore (Ken). Visitation for Mrs. Guinn will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bros. Elbert Smith, Timmy Bender, and Richard Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Raz’n Kids Consignment continues through Friday in Manchester
The Raz’n Kids Fall/Winter Consignment Sale is slated for Aug. 10-12 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds in Manchester. Hours are 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12. There will be a public half price sale from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 13. The sale will...
Tullahoma PD welcomes new officer
Tullahoma Police Department has announced the hiring of a new officer. The newest officer to the department is Megan Grenier. “We are all working toward a common goal, and your contribution is integral to our mission,” TPD said in a social media post. Photo below: Pictured from L to...
Unity Medical cuts ribbon on new Rural Health Clinic
Staff with Unity Medical Center, along with community members and the Manchester Chamber of Commerce gathered at the hospital’s recently completed “Rural Health Clinic” Wednesday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Located across from Unity Medical at 482 Interstate Drive, the Rural Health Clinic consolidates an entire network...
