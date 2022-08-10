Mary Jo Guinn of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt- Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 76. Mrs. Guinn was born in Manchester to the late Hobart and Estia Johnson Hill. During her life, Mary Jo was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, and worked as a receptionist for many years for Drs. Snoddy and Galbreath, and later The Family Practice Center until her retirement. Mrs. Guinn is survived by her loving husband, Charles Guinn; three children, Greg Guinn (Toby), Rodney Guinn (Misty), and Shonda Cooper (Neal); eleven grandchildren, Sydney (KP), Brooklyne (Cody), Madison, Brantley, Destiny (Jason), Kanen, Olivia, Caden, Catelyn (Derek), Colby (Nick), and Caroline; five great-grandchildren, Neyland, Aven, Carsen, Aspen, and Maci Cate; one brother, Glenn Hill (Ruth); and two sisters, Frances Sitz, and Ann Gore (Ken). Visitation for Mrs. Guinn will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bros. Elbert Smith, Timmy Bender, and Richard Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO