Bob Stoops Has Message For Oklahoma Fans Before 2022 Season
Bob Stoops made a stop in Norman ahead of the kickoff the college football season and he's like what he's seeing from his former football program. Good to be back in The Palace watching the Sooners get after it. Some good football out here ... Come out loud [September 3] Boomer!
Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Best teams in college football before Week 1
The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College
Which of the former USC QBs will have the best season?
Three former USC quarterbacks will (most likely) be starting for new teams this fall. JT Daniels is suiting up for West Virginia, of course. The other, as many WVU fans also know, is Kedon Slovis, who is expected to start at Pitt in the season opener against WVU (and, likely, Daniels). The third is Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss and should be leading the way for the Rebels. But.... which of these three quarterbacks will have the best 2022 season? The boys over at CBSSports HQ debate. Check it out in the video above.
Arizona State football, Herm Edwards slammed in college football coach hot seat ranking
The criticism for Herm Edwards and the state of the ASU football program continues to come in with an ESPN college football writer becoming the latest to slam the Arizona State coach and his team. ESPN's Pete Thamel blasted Edwards and the Sun Devils in a story on the college football coaching carousel on Wednesday. ...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
Oklahoma State football: 3 Cowboys breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big 12
With the 2022 college football season just around the corner, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are looking for redemption. The Cowboys were on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff after a stellar 11-1 regular season. With a win in the Big 12 Championship Game, Oklahoma State likely would have clinched its first CFP berth.
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
ESPN's Top 50 Newcomers List Populated With Strong Oklahoma Flavor
In all, 10 Sooners, former Sooners and almost Sooners make up 20 percent of the best new players in college football in 2022.
Oklahoma headed to the College Football Playoff in CBS Sports latest bowl projections
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t made the College Football Playoff since 2019, but that could change if projections from CBS Sports come to fruition. In Jerry Palm’s latest bowl projections for the 2022 season, he has the Oklahoma Sooners headed to the Peach Bowl as the No. 4 seed to face top-seeded Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports reveals preseason bowl projections for the SEC
We are inching closer to the start of the college football season and the beginning of the Brian Kelly era. The LSU Tigers are hoping for better results than we saw in the 2021 campaign. Much like last season, LSU will begin the campaign away from Tiger Stadium but at...
Texas Projected to Make Respected Bowl Versus ACC Contender
The Longhorns are expected to take a big leap after missing a bowl game in 2021.
