Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
papercitymag.com
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
These Texas dog park bars among 25 must-visits in US, report says
The summer months are full of fun in the outdoors there's no doubt about that and it's even more fun when spending time with your dogs and a beer in hand!
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
ProRodeo Hall of Famer, Neal Gay, dies at 96
TERRELL, Texas — ProRodeo Hall of Famer Neal Gay died on Aug. 11 at his ranch in Terrell, Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was 96 years old. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo issued a statement on its Facebook page about Gay's passing, which...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
These are some of the best bowling alleys around North Texas, according to Yelp
"Yeah, well that's just like, your opinion man." Everybody knows the classic bowling scene in the hit comedy movie The Big Lebowski.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
NBC Washington
Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas
An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
nationalblackguide.com
Dallas Black-owned Businesses, History and Bites Tour
Explore the often untold Black History of Dallas via motorcoach. Includes historical and cultural highlights and several snack stops. From the amazing miracle of the bricks in former Freedman's Town to infamous Martyrs Park and the post-Civil War former plantation/community of Joppi. The narrated bus tour also features several small dessert snacks at African American-owned businesses. Price includes motorcoach transportation, snacks at venues and beverages on the bus (soft drinks and water).
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
WFAA
'One of a kind': How a Texas auctioneer legend's legacy lives on today
MCKINNEY, Texas — Whether it is police vehicles or office equipment, everything government agencies buy will have to eventually be replaced and government auctions are a popular way to sell off old items. And since 1966, Rene Bates Auctioneers, Inc. have crisscrossed the map, helping government entities sell of the property they no longer use.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in DFW
So many people around North Texas scored some big wins on Wednesday as some rain finally made its way back into the region but that wasn't the only big wins happening around town.
