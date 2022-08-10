ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

ProRodeo Hall of Famer, Neal Gay, dies at 96

TERRELL, Texas — ProRodeo Hall of Famer Neal Gay died on Aug. 11 at his ranch in Terrell, Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was 96 years old. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo issued a statement on its Facebook page about Gay's passing, which...
TERRELL, TX
CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Washington

Orphaned Raccoon and Deer Fawn Share Hugs, Form Friendship in Texas

An unlikely friendship between a raccoon and a fawn at a Dallas, Texas area nonprofit is spreading smiles across social media. Carrie Long runs the nonprofit Texas Fawn and Friends, which rescues, rehabs and releases orphaned and injured fawns. "I am permitted through Texas Parks and Wildlife, and I'm governed...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. WINDHAM, FREDERICK PACE; W/M; POB: AL; AGE: 45; ADDRESS: VESTAVIA AL; OCCUPATION: TRAINING /...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
nationalblackguide.com

Dallas Black-owned Businesses, History and Bites Tour

Explore the often untold Black History of Dallas via motorcoach. Includes historical and cultural highlights and several snack stops. From the amazing miracle of the bricks in former Freedman's Town to infamous Martyrs Park and the post-Civil War former plantation/community of Joppi. The narrated bus tour also features several small dessert snacks at African American-owned businesses. Price includes motorcoach transportation, snacks at venues and beverages on the bus (soft drinks and water).
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?

Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'One of a kind': How a Texas auctioneer legend's legacy lives on today

MCKINNEY, Texas — Whether it is police vehicles or office equipment, everything government agencies buy will have to eventually be replaced and government auctions are a popular way to sell off old items. And since 1966, Rene Bates Auctioneers, Inc. have crisscrossed the map, helping government entities sell of the property they no longer use.
MCKINNEY, TX

