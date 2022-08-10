Read full article on original website
CiCi D.
3d ago
GOOD ! It's about time someone finally acknowledges what's been going on, and continues to go on, SYSTEMIC RACISM !
Reply(8)
26
Missyma
3d ago
Sad. They made sure other races didn’t get near him but he was so proud as he pinned his knee on Floyd neck.They should know all cops aren’t like him.
Reply(5)
12
PhillyJ is a Black Woman!
3d ago
"Steve Lydon, the jail superintendent, allegedly told superiors that he was informed that day that Chauvin would be arriving in 10 minutes and he made a call “to protect and support” minority employees by shielding them from Chauvin. Lydon was later demoted". Protect and support was the white boys dog whistle! 😕
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Comments / 23