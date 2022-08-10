ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It May Be Hot In East Texas Right Now, A Chilly Winter Is Expected

East Texas has endured some extreme heat this summer thanks to the seemingly ever-present 'heat dome'. The high-pressure system that has basically sat, and continues to sit, over East, Northeast, and Central Texas all summer long has produced several stretches of 100-degree plus days. In addition to many heat advisories and excessive heat warnings thanks to the humidity. The heat and humidity are nearly unbearable for many but come late December, January, and the first part of February, those that don't like the heat may want the 'heat dome' to return.
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
Only One Airbnb Castle in Texas, It’s Beautiful and Expensive

Owning your very own castle would be a dream come true, but they are difficult to find and if you want to build your own it’s going to take lots of money. Which is why I wanted to see if there were any castles available on Airbnb as a rental. I’ve seen castles for sale in the state of Texas but when looking at rentals I was only able to find one. The only castle available to rent is in Lago Vista, Texas and is mesmerizing but it also comes with a huge price tag even for a short stay.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
