Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Rosetta Stone#Cnn
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Stephen King says it’s ‘easy to overestimate’ the rise of fascism in the US

Stephen King has offered his thoughts on the current political situation in the US, claiming it’s “easy to overestimate” the rise of fascism.The Carrie author has been an outspoken critic of the Republican party in recent years, and particularly of former president Donald Trump.In an interview with TV presenter and novellist Richard Osman for The Times, King said: “There is a strong right wing, a political right wing in America, and they have a megaphone in some of the media. “They’re not fascists but they’re hard right-wingers,” he continued. “They’re certainly climate change deniers, so that is a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

