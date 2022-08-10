ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Police#Commuter#Taxis
SheKnows

A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash

It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'If we waited for the police my dad would still have no car': Daughter, 32, turns detective and finds her father's stolen £12,000 Jaguar XF after becoming frustrated with officers' 'slack' response

A woman who was let down by police ‘incompetence’ was forced to find her 73-year-old father’s stolen car herself after officers failed to do so. Harry Harrington had his £12,000 Jaguar stolen from his driveway in Bournemouth overnight. His daughter Becky Harrington, 32, claimed the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy