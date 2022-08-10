Read full article on original website
Related
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Daily Beast
‘Frustrated’ 24-Year-Old Allegedly Admits Mowing Down Mourners Then Bludgeoning Mom
A Pennsylvania man who allegedly plowed his blue Honda Accord into a crowd of mourners late Saturday, killing one and injuring 17 others, before murdering his own mother, allegedly told cops he did so because he was tired of fighting with his mom over money. State troopers said that at...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash
It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Detectives arrest two women and three men after woman in her 40s is found dead in house
Police have arrested five people over the suspected murder of a woman found dead in a house early today. Emergency services were scrambled to a property in Nuneaton, Warwickshire at around 1am this morning. A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead inside. Detectives arrested three men,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
Shops looted, Ferrari jumped on and police assaulted as Friday night chaos ensues
Look, there's a wild night out in London and then there's what happened Friday 12 August. Hoards of people took to Oxford Street this past Friday, looting shops, jumping on a Ferrari, and assaulting police. The Met were called to the chaos in central shortly before 6pm, with footage of...
What a dummy! Police scramble to rescue a human body stuffed in the boot of a car to discover it is a life-like manikin used for water rescues
Police have released a picture of a manikin that prompted a huge emergency response - after it was seen being loaded into a car. Cops issued a plea for information after a member of the public called to say they had seen a man being put into the boot of a car.
Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine
A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
'If we waited for the police my dad would still have no car': Daughter, 32, turns detective and finds her father's stolen £12,000 Jaguar XF after becoming frustrated with officers' 'slack' response
A woman who was let down by police ‘incompetence’ was forced to find her 73-year-old father’s stolen car herself after officers failed to do so. Harry Harrington had his £12,000 Jaguar stolen from his driveway in Bournemouth overnight. His daughter Becky Harrington, 32, claimed the police...
Cops pounce on driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of the road after their destroyed car is spotted by a neighbour
A driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of a remote road is being questioned by police after their car was discovered and reported to officers. The 47-year-old woman's body was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8am on Saturday.
Man, 33, becomes ninth man charged with murder of 18-year-old killed in attack at Liverpool internet cafe
A 33-year-old man has become the ninth person charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was killed in an attack at a Liverpool internet cafe. Michael Toohey was allegedly set upon at the business in London Road on Saturday, April 16, and later died of multiple injuries. After his...
Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday
More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
Driver escapes death by inches after front of his Range Rover torn off by train on level crossing
A DRIVER escaped death by inches when the front of his £40,000 Range Rover was torn off by a train on a level crossing. Steve Kennedy-Smith, 63, was trying to reverse after straying on to tracks. The impact was captured by a security camera on the train — carrying...
Dad threatened with arrest for holding his 2-year-old on his lap during Frontier flight
An Atlanta dad was met with threats of arrest, and got kicked off a plane, after trying to hold his 2-year-old daughter in his lap to comfort her before a Frontier Airlines flight over the weekend. Listen, flying with young children is anxiety-inducing for many parents. There’s the physical load...
Comments / 0