Read full article on original website
Related
More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Let’s Get Lazy, Local Lazy River Makes Texas “Best Of” Report
When it comes to lazy, I know a few things. My wife reminds me all the time that "you can't have lazy with an AZ." She's not wrong. Now Waco, Texas has a reason to boast about being lazy. Being lazy is exactly how I like to spend my time...
The Devils River In TX Is Another Perfect Getaway for a Splash
If you're Texan then you should know all that Texas has to offer you. There are all kinds of spots in Texas I have mentioned to you that should be on your list of places to visit. After all, Texas is a huge state and has tons of places you...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas
No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and These 9 Iconic Companies Started Up in Texas
Texas is a mighty big place. You can drive for hours and still not make it from one end to another. Plenty of wide-open spaces, and plenty of room for opportunity. There are hundreds if not thousands of different companies that try launching in Texas. Some fail and some don't but very few reach iconic status.
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Chase Rice Shares a Glimpse of His Travels in ‘Key West & Colorado’ Music Video [Watch]
Chase Rice's latest single, "Key West & Colorado," recounts a man's journey to forget an ex-love, and in the official music video for the song, Rice is sharing clips from his own cross-country travels. The video follows the singer on a nine-day road trip in his truck with an Airstream...
Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?
I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
YIKES! Bell County is One of 100 Counties in Texas With Alligators
They say you learn something new everyday and today I learned that alligators are among us. KCEN reports that Bell County is one of over 100 counties that have an alligator population. Alligators at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. According to the KCEN report, someone on Facebook posted an image of an...
The Most Haunted Cemetery In Texas Is Also the Most Beautiful
Everyone loves visiting spooky places near and far just for the thrills. Usually, most of us expect the most haunted places to look creepy on the outside, as well as on the inside. Now when some people think haunted, some picture a creepy abandoned building or just an eerily atmosphere....
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Let’s Celebrate, Whataburger Opened on This Day 72 Years Ago
Every state in the country has something that identifies it. That one unique thing you can say or do or show someone from anywhere else in the country and they'll instantly know where you're from. Here in Texas, we have several. Yes, Texas is unique. There are several things you...
Hold Up There Bobcats: Texas State University Got A Name Change?
There are a lot of colleges in Texas. Forgive the obvious statement, but with a state as big as it is, it isn't surprising. It does stand to reason that with so much ground to cover, large schools are also in the cards. As time goes on, things change around...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
You Won’t Believe What Mark Cuban Wants to Make Out of This Texas Town
What do you do when you're a billionaire with more money than you could ever spend? Anything you want or, you buy a ghost town in Texas. Mark Cuban already owns a NBA Basketball team but did you know he also owns a town in Navarro County Texas? Cuban bought Mustang, Texas in late 2021 for a reported $2 million.
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0