Texas State

BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details. Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.
MAYVILLE, NY
Fast Company

Cringey LinkedIn posts like the crying CEO are inspiring a culture of backlash

Usually, when a social media post is picked up by major media outlets around the world, it’s from a celebrity, politician, or other type of influencer on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook. Less common is the viral LinkedIn post, but over the last 24 hours, you’d be hard-pressed to find an internet user who hasn’t heard about “the crying CEO.”
ECONOMY
Maya Devi

Man’s Tinder match pitches her MLM business on their first date

Stories of MLM (multi-level marketing) members using Facebook and Instagram to find potential members to grow their network are common. MLM members have also started using dating apps to connect with more people. They disguise recruiting events as dates and try to convince their date to join their business.
ohmymag.co.uk

Meta's new chatbot exposes Mark Zuckerberg as 'not always ethical'

Meta’s new BlenderBot3 – a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) – was released last Friday 5 August. Its first words about CEO Mark Zuckerberg? He’s a ‘bad person’ and his work is ‘not always ethical’, according to Business Insider. BlenderBot3: Artificial...
INTERNET
CBS News

YouTube is the most popular social media among teens, followed by TikTok – and 35% said they are using at least one app or site "almost constantly"

YouTube and TikTok's popularity among teens has skyrocketed in recent years, while other social media platforms, like Facebook, have seen a decrease in teen using their service. A whopping 95% of kids ages 13 to 17 say they use YouTube, according to the Pew Research Center. And 19% say they use YouTube almost constantly,
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

Pinterest's plan to better compete with TikTok, Shopify and Instagram

When Pinterest launched in 2010, its focus on the visual was unique, as other social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit remained focused on text. The iPhone and iPad led to major user growth in early years, but Pinterest was slow to monetize users compared to social media competitors like Facebook.
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's real beef with Twitter revealed

Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he claimed held back necessary information and misled his team about the true size of its user base. The countersuit by the billionaire and Tesla CEO alleges that Twitter...
BUSINESS
CNET

A Healthy Relationship With Social Media Is Hard to Define for Gen Z

What does a healthy relationship with social media look like? It depends who you ask. For some younger people, it's finding balance between online communities and offline communities. To 22-year-old Natalia Poteryakhin, it's a complete retreat from social media, something she's still working to achieve. Poteryakhin kick-started a career in...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Snap, GWI Study Touts Snapchat’s Unique Audience

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. teamed up with GWI to study the usage habits of more than...
INTERNET
MSNBC

Elon Musk aside, Twitter needs to be more transparent about bots

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter and then back out of the deal has led to a hectic legal battle between the two parties that can, at times, seem detached from people’s everyday lives. You’re forgiven if you haven’t been moved in any way by this...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles

Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform. The talks between Apple and Facebook reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that...
BUSINESS

