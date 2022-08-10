ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish

Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The strikes and potential disputes that are happening over the next two months

With the spiralling cost of living in recent months, unhappy workers have increasingly been turning to industrial action as they fight for pay rises or improved conditions. It's been described by unions as a "summer of solidarity". Relationships between union officials and companies and the Government are under strain as...
LABOR ISSUES
Live updates as major Milton Keynes road near IKEA blocked due to burst water main

A burst water main has partially blocked a busy route in Milton Keynes, affecting traffic on Bletcham Way. The burst water main is situated between Watling Street (Granby Roundabout) and Saxon Street (Denbigh Roundabout). The affected area is near to the Milton Keynes IKEA branch. We will bring you all...
TRAFFIC
Domino's launches ice cream thick shakes in 35 stores across the UK

Domino's has launched Thick Shakes as part of a new trial in 35 stores across the UK. Dominos Thick Shakes are an ice-cream-based drink which come in three flavours: strawberry, chocolate and vanilla. Louise Pilkington Head of Innovation said: “We know Domino’s fans have been feeling the heat recently, so...
FOOD & DRINKS

