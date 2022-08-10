Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders snaps saying the Pro Football Hall of Fame is just letting players in that were Good, not Great
Damn, Deion Sanders just went in. Primetime is known as one of the best cornerbacks ever in the NFL, and he feels the NFL’s Hall of Fame is starting to get watered down with good players not great players. “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no...
Top NFL Players Who Aren’t In The Hall Of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class of 2022 could be characterised as patient. Unlike previous induction classes, this year’s class had no members who were admitted on the first ballot. Cliff Branch was eligible for posthumous induction on Saturday for 30 years prior to his family receiving the anxiously awaited call. Numerous past athletes, some whose vices ruined their careers yet others who rightfully deserve recognition, who are still eligible are awaiting a call to Canton, Ohio. Because they played for a team in a small market, though you could still find them in an xl bet casino, many deserving players have been overlooked; other players have been eclipsed by more well-known teammates.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Devyn Collins, RB, Reinhardt University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My work ethic and drive speaks for itself. It is something that I’m committed too. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I was 5 years old when I fell...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State
Games Watched: MTST (Championship), VAJM (Semi Final), SDST. Honors/Captainship – 2022 NCAA Championship Game Most Outstanding Player. 2020-21, 2021 Stats Perform All-America First Team. 2020-21, 2021 Phil Steele All-America First Team. 2021 HERO Sports All-America First Team. 2020-21 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America Team. 2020-21, 2021 All-MVFC First Team. 2019...
Fantasy Football Draft Guide Preview: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Dr. Morse takes a look at Jonathan Taylor’s injury history and shares his thoughts on his 2022 outlook. The 2022 Injury Draft guide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, best ball and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draft guide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship. Over 400 pages are filled with injury risk scores for over 200 players, in-depth player profiles with videos, data-backed studies, team medical staff reviews, rankings, sleepers, players to avoid, players to target and so much more.
NFL Draft Diamonds Agent Spotlight Interview: Christian Nash, Future Agent, Elite Athlete Management (Chandler, AZ)
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with an agent spotlight interview where I put a light on an agent and we get to know them better. Christian Nash is an agent for Elite Athlete Management in Chandler, Arizona and here is his spotlight interview to get to know him better follow him on Twitter.
Can NFL Players Bet on NBA Games?
If you’re a fan of the NFL, you may already be familiar with the case of Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for betting on a number of matches while being injured. In a matter of days, his career came to a halt. This has caused many people to wonder just what the rules are for NFL players when it comes to betting on game outcome. In what cases is it allowed, if at all? Do the same policies apply to all major sports, or is there a difference?
Fantasy Football Draft Guide Preview: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Mark Andrews’ injury history and provides his thoughts on his outlook in 2022. The 2022 Injury Draft guide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, best ball and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draft guide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship. Over 400 pages are filled with injury risk scores for over 200 players, in-depth player profiles with videos, data-backed studies, team medical staff reviews, rankings, sleepers, players to avoid, players to target and so much more.
NFL Draft Diamonds Free Agent Interview: Tommy Auger, Tight End
Hello, I am @jrberendzen on Twitter and this is one of my free agent interviews where I ask very deserving free agents questions about the players themselves and about what a team would get in these players. All of these players should get picked up by NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL teams and get a shot at being a career football player. So I hope you all read this interview and make sure you follow Tommy on his journey through his social media.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Adam Wehrman, LS, Nebraska Wesleyan University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have a .75 snap to catch time on a 15 yard punt snap as well as my great agility and speed getting down field. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Karsten Battles, LS, University of Oregon
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My consistency, I have played the last four years, 48 games, without a failed exchange. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I became interested in football when I was four...
Distraction Watson’s night is over going 1/5 for 7 yards on three possessions
Deshaun Watson aka Distraction Watson’s night is over in his first game in 586 days. The richest quarterback in the league would suit up and start for the Browns in their first preseason game of the year. Watson was met with boos from the Jaguars fans. The Jaguars only...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ahmad Farrier, OL, ETBU
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I think I’m a top prospect because I play any position on the Offensive Line. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I’ve been playing football since I was 6,...
How serious are the Cleveland Browns about winning? This is a pretty telling sign
Today, Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com, reported that while the Browns await the ruling of Peter C. Harvey on Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault case, the team has been doing their homework on a veteran quarterback. According to the report, The Browns will consider acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Lavoris Fleming, OT, Virginia Lynchburg
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Because I am good at what I do, also very Hard Working, very Versatile Such as a freaky athlete who can move and ready to work to get 1% better Everyday other just saying it and putting the work in.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson finally shows some remorse in a video apologizing to the women he has impacted
Deshaun Watson is hoping to get on the NFL field soon, and he will be on the field tonight, but first, he talked to Aditi Kinkhabwala before the game and she asked him about not being remorseful and he immediately apologized. Here is the video from the interview. What does...
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffers an apparent knee injury and taken to the locker room
Jets’ QB Zach Wilson is headed to the locker room after getting hurt on a run; Mike White has replaced Wilson. Wilson on his first drive threw an interception to Kyzir White. Then a few plays later Wilson injured his right knee. Here is a video of the injury....
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Justin Keijers, LS, University of Central Arkansas
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Working hard and working in silence is big for me, I don’t like to act out or let people know I’m working. Let my play show for it. At what age were you first...
Falcons first-round pick Drake London leaves the game with an apparent knee injury
Drake London was looking great tonight in his first preseason action. The rookie had a huge 24-yard gain and was looking the part against the Detroit Lions‘ defense before suffering a knee injury. According to Adam Schefter, London left the game and will not return tonight. We do not...
Washington Commanders preseason tickets are selling for 1 dollar
Does anyone want to watch the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz? Well, tickets are pretty cheap right now. According to Daniel Kaplan, tickets on GameTime for their game between the Panthers are selling for 1 dollar. Watching Washington head coach Ron Rivera facing his former team and promising that his...
