Top NFL Players Who Aren’t In The Hall Of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class of 2022 could be characterised as patient. Unlike previous induction classes, this year’s class had no members who were admitted on the first ballot. Cliff Branch was eligible for posthumous induction on Saturday for 30 years prior to his family receiving the anxiously awaited call. Numerous past athletes, some whose vices ruined their careers yet others who rightfully deserve recognition, who are still eligible are awaiting a call to Canton, Ohio. Because they played for a team in a small market, though you could still find them in an xl bet casino, many deserving players have been overlooked; other players have been eclipsed by more well-known teammates.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State

Games Watched: MTST (Championship), VAJM (Semi Final), SDST. Honors/Captainship – 2022 NCAA Championship Game Most Outstanding Player. 2020-21, 2021 Stats Perform All-America First Team. 2020-21, 2021 Phil Steele All-America First Team. 2021 HERO Sports All-America First Team. 2020-21 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America Team. 2020-21, 2021 All-MVFC First Team. 2019...
Fantasy Football Draft Guide Preview: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Dr. Morse takes a look at Jonathan Taylor’s injury history and shares his thoughts on his 2022 outlook. The 2022 Injury Draft guide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, best ball and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draft guide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship. Over 400 pages are filled with injury risk scores for over 200 players, in-depth player profiles with videos, data-backed studies, team medical staff reviews, rankings, sleepers, players to avoid, players to target and so much more.
Can NFL Players Bet on NBA Games?

If you’re a fan of the NFL, you may already be familiar with the case of Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for betting on a number of matches while being injured. In a matter of days, his career came to a halt. This has caused many people to wonder just what the rules are for NFL players when it comes to betting on game outcome. In what cases is it allowed, if at all? Do the same policies apply to all major sports, or is there a difference?
Fantasy Football Draft Guide Preview: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Mark Andrews’ injury history and provides his thoughts on his outlook in 2022. The 2022 Injury Draft guide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, best ball and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draft guide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship. Over 400 pages are filled with injury risk scores for over 200 players, in-depth player profiles with videos, data-backed studies, team medical staff reviews, rankings, sleepers, players to avoid, players to target and so much more.
NFL Draft Diamonds Free Agent Interview: Tommy Auger, Tight End

Hello, I am @jrberendzen on Twitter and this is one of my free agent interviews where I ask very deserving free agents questions about the players themselves and about what a team would get in these players. All of these players should get picked up by NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL teams and get a shot at being a career football player. So I hope you all read this interview and make sure you follow Tommy on his journey through his social media.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Karsten Battles, LS, University of Oregon

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My consistency, I have played the last four years, 48 games, without a failed exchange. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I became interested in football when I was four...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ahmad Farrier, OL, ETBU

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I think I’m a top prospect because I play any position on the Offensive Line. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I’ve been playing football since I was 6,...
Washington Commanders preseason tickets are selling for 1 dollar

Does anyone want to watch the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz? Well, tickets are pretty cheap right now. According to Daniel Kaplan, tickets on GameTime for their game between the Panthers are selling for 1 dollar. Watching Washington head coach Ron Rivera facing his former team and promising that his...
