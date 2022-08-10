At approximately 08:25 a.m. on Friday, August 12, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 908 Oak Street for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of a single-family home. Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were able to remove three family pets. Unfortunately, the pets succumbed to untenable conditions found within the structure. There was significant smoke and fire damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and the occupants were displaced from their home due to the fire.

