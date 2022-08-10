Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Driving dispute leads to assault
One man was injured during a physical altercation this morning (Saturday) between two individuals in an apparent road rage dispute. Grand Forks police were called to North 7th Street and 8th Avenue North around 11:15 a.m. Officers were told the disturbance involved a gun. Authorities say a .22 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene – but no shots were fired.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN
On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE IS ON THE LOOK OUT FOR A SUSPICIOUS MALE APPROACHING JUVENILES
The Grand Forks Police Department is aware of a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. Some of the information in the Facebook post is accurate, but some of it is not. The Police Department has one report involving...
valleynewslive.com
Man injured in fight involving a gun in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they responded to the area of N. 7th St. and 8th Ave. N. on Saturday after an argument between two men got out of hand. Police say they were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. for a report of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Issiah Facundo, 19, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Abdiaziz Abdi Hirsi, 34, of St. Paul, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Terrance Richard Conlon II, 42, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Justin Lee Salveson, 35, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police responding to Facebook posts referencing suspicious activity
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police are warning the public about a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a South Grand Forks neighborhood. Police say that some of the information is true, but some of it is not. Police say they had...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigates reports of man approaching kids
Grand Forks Police say they are aware of a social media post that says a man approached and tried to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. They say some info is accurate; some not. The P-D has one report involving a suspicious vehicle and person near the...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
froggyweb.com
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
wdayradionow.com
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Family pets die in Grand Forks house fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A house fire killed family pets and had firefighters warning people to stay away from a certain Grand Forks neighborhood. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 in the 900 block of Oak St. After about an hour, officials say...
KNOX News Radio
Friday fire damages GF home
A home on the 900 block of Oak Street in Grand Forks sustained significant fire and smoke damage this morning (Friday). The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the structure. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO FIRE ON OAK STREET
At approximately 08:25 a.m. on Friday, August 12, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 908 Oak Street for a report of a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of a single-family home. Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were able to remove three family pets. Unfortunately, the pets succumbed to untenable conditions found within the structure. There was significant smoke and fire damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, and the occupants were displaced from their home due to the fire.
kvrr.com
Latest Search For Woman Missing Since 1996 Comes Up Empty in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A new search for the remains of a missing woman in Grand Forks comes up empty. Investigators received information that the body of Kristi Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of a house in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue North. Two...
trfradio.com
Two Year Old Injured in ATV Accident
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Angie Rena Turner, 45, of Oklee was injured when she lost control of the westbound 2017 Arctic Cat ATV she was driving and slid into a ditch on Highway 92 at milepost 18 in Lambert Township. Turner, and a two year old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle in the accident reported just before 9pm. They were taken to Sanford Thief River Falls and treated for injuries troopers at the scene describe as non-life threatening. Neither were wearing helmets.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
wdayradionow.com
Grand Forks students heading to STEM Camp
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Students whose parents work in some capacity at Grand Forks Air Force Base are heading to a special camp next week. Over 120 students will take part in an academic camp focused on STEM-related areas. The students are heading into third grade through eighth this fall.
KNOX News Radio
Altru Hospital construction making progress
Construction crews are getting closer every day to wrapping up steel work on the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. After breaking ground in June 2019 the construction was paused during the COVID pandemic. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says a rough guess now puts the project at about 25% completed. “We are going to do a cap-off ceremony in early September. The steel structure that you see driving down Columbia…the physical landscape changing…the steel structure will be complete.”
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST NATURE SKETCHING PROGRAM ON WEDNESDAY
The Crookston Public Library invites you to capture the outdoors and nature around you by joining the staff for an evening of nature sketching. They will meet at Central Park in Crookston (Right behind the Crookston Public Library) and talk about different nature subjects to sketch, then break out and spend time drawing plants, animals, and anything in our natural world. This program will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 6:00 p.m.
Comments / 0