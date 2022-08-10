ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers

Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
TEMPLE, TX
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin

Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Winters, TX
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why

The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
TEXAS STATE
Cheers, Texas! Crown Royal Has Made a Bottle Just For Dallas Cowboy Fans

Here in the great state of Texas, there are a couple of things you just better respect when talking about us. The Dallas Cowboys, also known as America’s team, are bigger than the Beatles and Beyoncé put together. So when someone pays tribute to the team we love (even when we hate 'em sometimes), it gets our attention.
TEXAS STATE
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
TEXAS STATE
This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Two Cookies – What Is Texas’ Favorite?

Everybody knows what a cookie is, right? It's a little baked piece of Heaven that you can watch cook on the dashboard of your truck on an average summer day in Texas. It seems like there's an endless list of the types and varieties of these little sugary bites, but only one can prevail as our state's favorite. With 50 states, there's potential for overlap, or maybe even a cookie you've never heard of.
TEXAS STATE
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas

If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
TEXAS STATE
Weather
Environment
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
New List Says Texas Has 3 of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

If you're traveling, there are some wonderful places in the Lone Star State to see. However, there are also areas that you probably wouldn't want to spend time in, and according to a new list, three of the worst cities in the nation to visit are located in Texas. Let's take a closer look at these places.
TEXAS STATE
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?

There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?

First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
TEXAS STATE
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good

You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
TEXAS STATE
B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

