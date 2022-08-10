Read full article on original website
More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left
Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
Let’s Get Lazy, Local Lazy River Makes Texas “Best Of” Report
When it comes to lazy, I know a few things. My wife reminds me all the time that "you can't have lazy with an AZ." She's not wrong. Now Waco, Texas has a reason to boast about being lazy. Being lazy is exactly how I like to spend my time...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
Cheers, Texas! Crown Royal Has Made a Bottle Just For Dallas Cowboy Fans
Here in the great state of Texas, there are a couple of things you just better respect when talking about us. The Dallas Cowboys, also known as America’s team, are bigger than the Beatles and Beyoncé put together. So when someone pays tribute to the team we love (even when we hate 'em sometimes), it gets our attention.
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Two Cookies – What Is Texas’ Favorite?
Everybody knows what a cookie is, right? It's a little baked piece of Heaven that you can watch cook on the dashboard of your truck on an average summer day in Texas. It seems like there's an endless list of the types and varieties of these little sugary bites, but only one can prevail as our state's favorite. With 50 states, there's potential for overlap, or maybe even a cookie you've never heard of.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Hold Up There Bobcats: Texas State University Got A Name Change?
There are a lot of colleges in Texas. Forgive the obvious statement, but with a state as big as it is, it isn't surprising. It does stand to reason that with so much ground to cover, large schools are also in the cards. As time goes on, things change around...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
You Won’t Believe What Mark Cuban Wants to Make Out of This Texas Town
What do you do when you're a billionaire with more money than you could ever spend? Anything you want or, you buy a ghost town in Texas. Mark Cuban already owns a NBA Basketball team but did you know he also owns a town in Navarro County Texas? Cuban bought Mustang, Texas in late 2021 for a reported $2 million.
New List Says Texas Has 3 of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
If you're traveling, there are some wonderful places in the Lone Star State to see. However, there are also areas that you probably wouldn't want to spend time in, and according to a new list, three of the worst cities in the nation to visit are located in Texas. Let's take a closer look at these places.
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?
There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
