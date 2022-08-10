ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Can You Use Your Own Coffin Or Casket In Texas?

Who hasn't heard the horror stories about funeral costs? For that matter, who hasn't seen GoFundMe's because a family is trying to do their best to bury a loved one? A death in the family can push a family's finances well past the brink. Worse yet, it all happens at a time when those left behind aren't thinking straight and just want to mourn their loss.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

17 Wineries To Add To Your Texas High Plains Wine Trail

Let the grapes do the talking with all the amazing wines we have out here in the High Plains. If you are looking to try some new spots in the area for wine this is the place to be. Here is a full list of the wineries in the High Plains and where they are located. It is a great time just to check out one or do a whole tour of them.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Winters, TX
FMX 94.5

Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston

Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Win Money, Don’t Lose It: Beware of Texas Lottery Scams

A couple of years ago I worked an event in which we were giving away $100 gas card to celebrate the opening of a new gas station. A woman wearing brand new Louboutin heels nearly dropped her soda at the chance to sign up. Even if we have money, every one loves the chance to win some more.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Almanac#Cold Winter#Extreme Weather#Hibernation
FMX 94.5

17 Immigrants Allegedly Held Hostage by Friona Woman

A woman from Friona, Texas has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. An investigation began when law enforcement in California received a tip from a woman claiming her sister was being held for ransom in Texas. The woman's sister reportedly traveled from Guatemala to Mexico and intended to seek asylum in the US, but was ordered to cross the border by a Mexican cartel that was holding her captive.
FRIONA, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy