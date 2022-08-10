Read full article on original website
Related
10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If your plans are to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Five Fun Things to Do This Fall in the Great State of Texas
The recent rains we just had, make me realize how much I enjoy the cooler weather. Summer's fun if you have a pool to stay cool however, fall is one of the best seasons in the Lone Star State, especially if you want to do things outdoors. Case and point,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
Today I Learned Texas Has an Exact Replica of Stonehenge You Can Visit
No need to travel over to merry old England to see Stonehenge, we got our own right here in Texas. Stonehenge is one of those things that I just do not get the hype around. I truly think if I were in England. I would have no desire to go see it. People treat this place like it is the Roman Coliseum. I get that this thing is thousands of years old, but it just doesn't interest me. Yes I know it is a historical burial site, but I think I would be greatly disappointed seeing this thing in person.
This Magical Texas Airbnb Is Right Out of Alice in Wonderland
Anybody that knows me knows that I love to travel. Especially in the great state of Texas. If you're away from home for any amount of time, you're going to need a place to stay. Hotels are great but if you really want an experience, Airbnb's are the way to go.
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
You Won’t Believe What Mark Cuban Wants to Make Out of This Texas Town
What do you do when you're a billionaire with more money than you could ever spend? Anything you want or, you buy a ghost town in Texas. Mark Cuban already owns a NBA Basketball team but did you know he also owns a town in Navarro County Texas? Cuban bought Mustang, Texas in late 2021 for a reported $2 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
What Age Can You Leave Your Children Alone? Find Out If You’re Legal in Texas
I absolutely get it. Life is busy, especially this time of year. When you have children it can become even more difficult. Finding someone to watch your young children is common for many reasons. There's work and errands just for starters. Childcare can be a real problem. I'm the oldest...
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
Earthquakes Are Still Making Their Presence Known in the Great State of Texas
Texas is not your typical state that makes headlines for earthquakes. Certainly not like the west coast or even the western half of the United States. Although history shows they happen in general patterns every year, earthquakes can occur anywhere and at any time. This includes Texas. In fact, according...
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas
They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
Can Texas Property Owners Shoot Down a Drone Over Their Land?
Drones are everywhere. Some people use them to capture stunning landscape photography. The military is using them for a variety of purposes, some are still highly top secret. Journalists use them to photograph news events. They're used in sports to film the action. More and more businesses are even experimenting with drone deliveries.
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0