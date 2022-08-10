ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Winters, TX
Lonestar 99.5

17 Wineries To Add To Your Texas High Plains Wine Trail

Let the grapes do the talking with all the amazing wines we have out here in the High Plains. If you are looking to try some new spots in the area for wine this is the place to be. Here is a full list of the wineries in the High Plains and where they are located. It is a great time just to check out one or do a whole tour of them.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas

Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston

Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Almanac#Cold Winter#Extreme Weather#Hibernation
Lonestar 99.5

How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good

You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

