It’s Been A Hot, Dry Summer. How Bad Of A Winter Is Texas Going To Have?
No, we aren't anywhere close to being done with summer in Lubbock. It's going to be hot and dry for weeks to come. Then the South Plains Fair will come to town and our chances of rain increases exponentially. Then, we may see a little fall come our way. The...
Texas Home Sales Are Slowing, So Can We Buy in Lubbock Now?
The housing market is cooling in Texas and the United States as a whole. Here's the latest from Trading Economics, which also predicts this trend will continue for quite some time. Existing home sales in the US dropped 5.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million in June...
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Horses, Cougars, Cattle: In Defense of Live Animal Texas Mascots
The University of Houston's live animal mascot recently died. Shasta VI, a cougar, was euthanized because he had a couple of progressive diseases and it was the humane thing to do. But should a Texas college even have a live cougar as a mascot? Should any Texas school have any live animal mascot?
17 Wineries To Add To Your Texas High Plains Wine Trail
Let the grapes do the talking with all the amazing wines we have out here in the High Plains. If you are looking to try some new spots in the area for wine this is the place to be. Here is a full list of the wineries in the High Plains and where they are located. It is a great time just to check out one or do a whole tour of them.
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
Catfish Anyone? Texas Has The Most Fake Social Media Accounts
We've all wanted to go undercover at one point in our lives. To be the metaphorical "fly on the wall." It happens for many reasons. But what is it that we want to know? Could it be we're worried about what others think of us? Or is it we're trying to figure out what people think of us?
Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston
Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
Win Money, Don’t Lose It: Beware of Texas Lottery Scams
A couple of years ago I worked an event in which we were giving away $100 gas card to celebrate the opening of a new gas station. A woman wearing brand new Louboutin heels nearly dropped her soda at the chance to sign up. Even if we have money, every one loves the chance to win some more.
Texas Dutch Bros Barista Goes Viral Suggesting Off-Menu Drinks
Any city that has a Dutch Bros is absolutely obsessed, especially here in Texas. Whether it’s where you grab your daily coffee, or your go-to for a refreshing treat, they make delicious drinks that are hard not to love. Along with the yummy drinks, the workers there are known...
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
