ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers football’s Greg Schiano praises Max Melton: ‘he has a chance to be a real good one’

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1ilG_0hCISQiw00

Greg Schiano has coached numerous players who have gone on to the NFL. No position group has Schiano been more successful at developing players for Sundays than at defensive back.

And Max Melton, according to Schiano, has the potential to be as good as any of those players who have been groomed by Schiano. The 6-foot sophomore out of Cedar Creek (Mays Landing, N.J.) is poised for a breakout season.

That is quite a statement considering Schiano’s role in the development of Duron Harmon, Devin and Jason McCourty as well as Logan Ryan.

“Max is as talented as any of them. What he’s working on right now is consistency, every play consistently getting his alignment, understanding what the receivers giving, what kind of tips the receiver has given to him,” Schiano told reporters this week .

“And then finishing the play with great eye discipline. He’s getting better and better and he has a chance to be a real good one.”

Last season, Melton started 10 games for Rutgers at cornerback, being named fourth-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele . He had 28 total tackles with three interceptions and five passes defended.

Related

Report: Big Ten set to be the most visible (and maybe powerful) Power Five conference in new deal with FOX, CBS and NBC

In the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest, Melton had six tackles.

As part of the class of 2020, he was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 22 player in the state . He was originally committed to Big Ten rival Purdue but committed to the Scarlet Knights once Schiano was hired as head coach.

He also held a Power Five offer from Boston College.

Related

Aron Cruickshank's return is big for Rutgers football on special teams and on offense

Melton was ranked as the No. 2 player on the Rutgers roster by ScarletNation’s Bobby Deren.

Over/Under: 4.5 Max Melton INTs in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lukas Van Ness named one of college football’s top 50 breakout players per Athlon Sports

Lukas Van Ness flashed for the Iowa Hawkeyes in limited time during the 2021 college football season and that has been a big reason he has become one of the names to be on the lookout for this fall. The sophomore defensive lineman has great versatility and strength to utilize at all four positions on the defensive front. Due to his performance last year and the expectations that have risen for the product out of Barrington, Ill., Van Ness finds himself among Athlon Sports’ top 50 college football breakout players for the 2022 season. Van Ness shined in a backup role as...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bills' Matt Araiza, aka 'Punt God', unleashed an incredible 82-yard punt and NFL fans loved it

Generally, the last thing you want to see as a football team is your punter. If your punter’s on the field, it’s an acknowledgment the offense failed, and you’re playing the field position battle. When it comes to Bills’ rookie Matt Araiza — often known as the “Punt God” to football fans — Buffalo might have a punter they’ll come to enjoy watching.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Ryan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco reacts to NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs: ‘It felt like college to me”

Isiah Pacheco made his NFL debut on Saturday for the Kansas City Chiefs. And the former Rutgers football running back got a nice run of snaps in the preseason game, including some solid time with the starting offense. Pacheco had two carries for six yards and a catch for five yards along with a 37-yard kickoff return in a 19-14 loss at the Chicago Bears. Speaking with Steve Walls after the game, Pacheco said “it felt normal out there, felt confident to execute whatever the coaches wanted me to do.” “It felt like college to me, guys are older and guys are really...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought of Isiah Pacheco's preseason debut

The hype leading up to Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut reached unparalleled heights. Well, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Pacheco in action. After just six offensive snaps, the rookie found himself in the game getting his first carry and working alongside Patrick Mahomes. His first carry was just a two-yard run up the gut, but his offensive line didn’t get much push on the play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Fox#Cbs#Nbc#Wake Forest
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Update on Bryce Thompson with New Orleans

Former Vol Bryce Thompson was placed on New Orleans’ reserve/injured list from waived/injured Aug. 11. Thompson will not count against the Saints’ current 90 limit roster. The former Vol signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2021. In three seasons with Tennessee, Thompson recorded eight...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy