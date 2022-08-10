Rutgers football’s Greg Schiano praises Max Melton: ‘he has a chance to be a real good one’

Greg Schiano has coached numerous players who have gone on to the NFL. No position group has Schiano been more successful at developing players for Sundays than at defensive back.

And Max Melton, according to Schiano, has the potential to be as good as any of those players who have been groomed by Schiano. The 6-foot sophomore out of Cedar Creek (Mays Landing, N.J.) is poised for a breakout season.

That is quite a statement considering Schiano’s role in the development of Duron Harmon, Devin and Jason McCourty as well as Logan Ryan.

“Max is as talented as any of them. What he’s working on right now is consistency, every play consistently getting his alignment, understanding what the receivers giving, what kind of tips the receiver has given to him,” Schiano told reporters this week . “And then finishing the play with great eye discipline. He’s getting better and better and he has a chance to be a real good one.”

Last season, Melton started 10 games for Rutgers at cornerback, being named fourth-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele . He had 28 total tackles with three interceptions and five passes defended.

In the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest, Melton had six tackles.

As part of the class of 2020, he was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 22 player in the state . He was originally committed to Big Ten rival Purdue but committed to the Scarlet Knights once Schiano was hired as head coach.

He also held a Power Five offer from Boston College.

Melton was ranked as the No. 2 player on the Rutgers roster by ScarletNation’s Bobby Deren.