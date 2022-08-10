Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
A hunting connection
Across South Dakota this fall, thousands of new hunters will take to the field, and many of them will be first-timers fresh out of hunter education courses completed this spring and summer. This next generation of sportsmen and sportswomen comprise the future of not only the hunting population but also...
23-year-old hit by SUV, killed in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 79 north of Vomund Road. State troopers said Dylan Krenek, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck.
DeShon, Mignon 1936-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in St. Joseph on...
Illinois State Police identify woman found dead in Metro East
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — The 43-year-old woman found dead Friday morning in Washington Park, a small Metro East city, has been identified as Tonika Flager of East St. Louis, according to the Illinois State Police. The Washington Park Police Department has called on the state police to lead the...
Gann, William 1945-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
William "Bill" Gann, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Easton, Missouri, son of the late Edna and W.T. Gann. He married Marilyn DeShon in 1971. Bill worked as a backhoe operator in the St. Joseph...
Shuman, Toni D. 1949-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Toni D. Shuman, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born April 17, 1949, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Frances and Clarence "Burley" Scroggins Sr. She attended Benton High School and was a member of the Girls of '67 Benton Club. She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. She was a Catholic.
Cement truck flipped in two-vehicle crash
Emergency crews had to cut the driver of a cement truck free Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Mason Avenue. According to St. Joseph police, a white Kia Forte and the cement truck collided when the truck failed to slow down at an intersection and went into the wrong lane at about 9:40 a.m. It collided with the car and flipped onto its side.
Leeson, Marvin Lloyd 1932-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 15, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm. Lloyd married Doris Carpenter on Nov....
Celebration set for anniversary of Krug Park castle
A celebration is in the works for an iconic feature in one of St. Joseph’s oldest parks. Friends of Krug Park is partnering with the St. Joseph Parks Department to host a 1922-themed party as a celebration for the 100-year-old castle. The event will be held from noon to...
Jury convicts St. Charles woman of murdering husband in 2018
ST. CHARLES — A jury late Friday found a St. Charles woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2018 by stabbing him. Brenna Davis, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2018, killing of Orville A. Davis, 40, in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive.
