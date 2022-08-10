ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Is Tower of Fantasy down? How to check ToF’s server status

Tower of Fantasy’s release timer is hitting zero at different times, depending on where players are located in the world. To reduce the burden on the game’s servers, the developers decided to break the release into regions. When it comes to release hypes, however, even the best release...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best League of Legends meta champions for all roles

In League of Legends, champions in each position have different tasks to complete throughout the game. These errands vary depending on your composition, the enemy squad, and more. League is one of the most complex multiplayer games to date. Every match is different and will give you different challenges throughout.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Call of Duty: Warzone Stat Tracker Sites

In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal. There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Full VALORANT agent release order

The cast of playable VALORANT characters has been steadily growing since the game’s release in 2020. Riot Games has been punctual about releasing new content, including skins, maps, and agents. The game includes a variety of agents from all over the world, representing different cultures, personalities, and abilities. But...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 release?

While Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released many months ago, the developers continue to bring more to the expansion’s story with additional main scenario quests as well as new content to keep the game fresh. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, game producer Naoki Yoshida provided...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will FFXIV Endwalker’s Relic weapon quests release?

Each Final Fantasy XIV expansion has a variety of different content to complete. And while most of the player’s items will be obtained through simple duties or by grinding Raids, the Relic Weapons are among the longest grinds that exist in the game. Earning and enhancing these weapons is...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Google may soon allow players to launch games from search results via Stadia

It's the next evolution of cloud gaming. Google seems to be testing a new feature that would allow players to launch games from Google search results using Stadia’s cloud services. As reported by IGN, YouTube creator Bryant Chappel discovered the update when Google searching the game Control. Chappel shared...
SOFTWARE
dotesports.com

Best Tower of Fantasy servers to join in each region

Tower of Fantasy is rolling out around the world and players are getting ready to create their first characters. From choosing a username to customizing characters, there will be lots to do when you start your journey in Tower of Fantasy. Your character will need a server, however, and picking...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot plans mid-scope updates for Neeko and Syndra in League

Riot Games announced plans for two more mid-scope updates to Neeko and Syndra today, adding more names to the ever-growing stack of League of Legends champions set to receive these type of changes. In a recent developer vlog, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead producer of gameplay on League, dropped a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023

The highly anticipated Wizarding World open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed, Warner Bros. Games announced today. The announcement was made on the game’s Twitter page, revealing the game has been pushed from its original holiday 2022 release window to Feb. 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch release date will be “revealed soon.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix Tower of Fantasy ‘already logged into the game with this account’ error

After a long wait, the highly anticipated open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy is finally here and many are getting the chance to check out the world of Aida, but not all players. Of course, day one can be rough for any MMO, and Tower of Fantasy is no exception. Many players have reported issues logging into the game and one of the most common is the error “already logged into the game with this account”.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get more Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world, gacha-style game where players worldwide can log in at the same time and play together. The game was highly anticipated before launch, gaining over 3 million pre-registers with lots of players pointing out the similarities between this game and Genshin Impact. While this comparison...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to change Channels in Tower of Fantasy

Joining a server is one of the first essential processes that players will need to go through while starting their journey in Tower of Fantasy. Considering the servers aren’t region-locked in Tower of Fantasy, players will have quite a few options while picking one. It’s generally advised to pick...
VIDEO GAMES

