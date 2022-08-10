Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Texas – My Bucket List Grows
The biggest problem with making Bucket Lists is my list keeps getting longer the older I get. If God allows me to live out most of my list, I will be here a long, long time. Fingers crossed. Today we go in search of the 10 oldest restaurants in the...
Popular Blanchard Springs Cavern in Arkansas Back Open Aug. 18
It's been a long time coming but one of Arkansas' best-known caves is back up and running! Blanchard Springs Caverns is located in the Mountain View area in the Ozark National Forest. The popular cavern for tourists has been closed for over two years and plans to open back up...
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists Announced
The final countdown to three of the most coveted food titles in all of Texas begins. The State Fair of Texas is proud to present the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards finalists. It won't long now, Sunday, August 28, three winners will be crowned:. “Best Taste - Savory”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If you See One of These Eerie Bugs in Arkansas – Squash it!
There's an invasion going on in this country, an invasive species known as the lanternfly is popping up in states all across the United States. Is Arkansas on the list?. The troublesome bugs are native to Asia but over the past several years they have been on the rise in America. The lanternfly can be deceptive because of its colorful red and black wings that are spotted and give off a beautiful pink hue.
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
Where is the Biggest House in Arkansas and How Big is it?
I think I found my dream house and it happens to be the biggest house in the entire state of Arkansas. This stunning house is located on 20 acres and you could literally get lost in it. According to Angi.com, this is the largest house in Arkansas and it's owned...
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
It’s Almost Time For The Arkansas Auditions For ‘Idol Across America’
Are you ready to see if you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? Now is your chance. Right now it's time to sign up for the face-to-face zoom auditions in Arkansas. Here's Your Chance to See if You Have What it Takes To Be The Next...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Back on Nov. Ballot in Arkansas
It looks like the issue of recreational marijuana is back on the state of Arkansas ballot for November, after the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for which Arkansans will have the right to vote for or against the amendment. If voted in favor this would eliminate the use of the medical marijuana card that is required to purchase or use marijuana.
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
Someone in Arkansas Won $2 Million Friday Night, Was it You?
We were all dreaming about winning the big $1.28 billion dollar Mega Million drawing on Friday night. When we woke up the next morning most of us were disappointed. but there was a $2 Million winner in Arkansas and two Texans won $1 Million. The Billion dollar winner was someone...
Tax Relief and School Safety Tops in Arkansas’ Special Session
Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a Call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. The main purpose of this Session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans, and also, to set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program. "As inflation rises and the cost...
Texas Governor Abbott Provides $1.25 Million for Uvalde CISD Counseling
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday, July 28, 2022, that the Governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) will be providing $1.25 million to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD). These funds are to provide counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and community outreach efforts for students and faculty affected by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. These financial resources provided by the state will help establish a district-wide, trauma-informed counseling program to make sure Uvalde students receive support services and counseling within the district.
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0