10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Five Fun Things to Do This Fall in the Great State of Texas
The recent rains we just had, make me realize how much I enjoy the cooler weather. Summer's fun if you have a pool to stay cool however, fall is one of the best seasons in the Lone Star State, especially if you want to do things outdoors. Case and point,...
This Magical Texas Airbnb Is Right Out of Alice in Wonderland
Anybody that knows me knows that I love to travel. Especially in the great state of Texas. If you're away from home for any amount of time, you're going to need a place to stay. Hotels are great but if you really want an experience, Airbnb's are the way to go.
What Age Can You Leave Your Children Alone? Find Out If You’re Legal in Texas
I absolutely get it. Life is busy, especially this time of year. When you have children it can become even more difficult. Finding someone to watch your young children is common for many reasons. There's work and errands just for starters. Childcare can be a real problem. I'm the oldest...
With Gun Sales Down the Texas Gun Show Is Bringing More Vendors to Town
With Texas making the top 5 of Most Guns Purchased in America in 2021, now in 2022 gun purchases in America are dropping drastically. That's not the case in Texas as purchases may have dropped a little in the first half of this year in comparison to last year's record-setting sales.
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
11 Things You’ve Got To Know About Texas Before You Move Here
I'm a native Texan. I'd like to think that if it's one thing I know it's Texas. Although I had to move away from the Lone Star State for a couple of years, I hurried back as fast as I could. I don't know if it's because I've pretty much always lived in Texas or not. But, being in other places like different states definitely makes me feel out of place. I guess what I'm trying to say is that there's no place like Texas.
10 Of The Most Beautiful and Unique Wildflowers That Texas Has To Offer
It's no secret to anybody that knows me. I love to travel in the state of Texas. Give me a good road trip any day of the week. Crank up the tunes and away I go. It could be traveling up to the Panhandle or down to the coast. There's something about the open road and believe me with a state as big as Texas, there's plenty to see.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas
They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
These Are the Official State Animals of Texas
While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
A Recent Study Claims Texas Is Just “Ok” With Our Early Education System
It probably comes as no surprise that Texas ranks poorly for education. As a matter of fact, the overall ranking for the Lone Star State is just 34th, according to World Population Review. Knowing all that, you can assume that Texas doesn't rank well with early education (Pre-K) either. The...
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
