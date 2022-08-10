EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents locate nine lost migrants, including one suffering from a leg injury. On August 9, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents responded to a call for assistance from a subject who advised she was lost and suffering from a leg injury. MCS riverine units and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area and were able to locate the injured migrant along with four additional subjects from Nicaragua. The injured female was evaluated by an Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) agent and transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.

