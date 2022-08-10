Read full article on original website
cbp.gov
RGV Agents Rescue Injured and Lost Migrants
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents locate nine lost migrants, including one suffering from a leg injury. On August 9, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents responded to a call for assistance from a subject who advised she was lost and suffering from a leg injury. MCS riverine units and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area and were able to locate the injured migrant along with four additional subjects from Nicaragua. The injured female was evaluated by an Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) agent and transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
Mexican Smugglers Caught with 2 Car Loads of Spiders, Snakes, Lizards, Scorpions & More
HIDALGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an outbound inspection, Aug. 3. “CBP enforces laws and regulations from many state and federal organizations, exotic reptiles and insects are a rare find and we rely on our law enforcement partners to assist with such findings,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white ford van driven by a 31-year-old Mexican…
tpr.org
Here's why the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says it needs a Mercedes-Benz to operate its drone fleet
Bexar County Commissioners recently approved the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to be used by the sheriff's department as a mobile control center to fly its drones. It should join the sheriff's fleet of other vehicles in January or February. Deputies assigned to the drone unit currently operate them...
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV
For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Selects Local Firm For Bridge Construction
The McAllen City Commission approved an award of contract to Wilson Construction Company of McAllen on Monday for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the Anzalduas International Bridge. The contract is for $81.8 million, with a contract time of 320 days, approximately 11 months. The funding source for the project is a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank and a $22 million grant from Texas Department of Transportation.
Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident
(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan
An illegal dump site in San Juan is raising concerns among residents. The trash is nestled on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria. Clarisia Aguirre has been working at a nearby business for more than a decade. She believes part of the problem, outside of people committing a criminal offense, is the vacant lot between the canal and the side of the road.
KRGV
Invasive crayfish found in pond at Brownsville apartment complex
Researchers found an invasive crayfish at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the Brownsville area, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. From January through February, three specimens of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish were found. It's the first known introduction of the species in Texas, and the second detection of the species in the United States.
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
Patient information leaked due to Valley Baptist Medical Center security breach
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville and Harlingen announced it is reviewing an internal investigation regarding a data security incident that involved personal information about patients. According to a news release from the hospital, the incident involves the personal information of certain Texas residents. As part of an ongoing investigation, it […]
San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a […]
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
PD: Man wanted for discharging weapon
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for discharging a firearm. Rogelio Ilogio Ledesma, 35, has several warrants for his arrest issued by the McAllen Municipal Court. He is wanted for deadly conduct a third-degree felony and evading arrest or detention a third-degree […]
KWTX
Bexar County searching for woman who sold rental car
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to an alleged car scam. The victim met with a Bexar County resident February 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. The suspect, not yet identified by police, provided...
Drunk driver goes airborne, lands on parked cars
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver who lost control of a vehicle went airborne and struck multiple cars at a business. At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a woman driving southbound on 1924 N. Val Verde Road in Edinburg lost control of her vehicle, the Department of Public Safety said. A preliminary investigation of the crash […]
KRGV
Man arrested, 3 hospitalized after crash on expressway in Weslaco, police say
A man was arrested and three people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to police. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of west Interstate 2. Details about the crash weren't immediately available. Police say Weslaco ambulance services were on scene...
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
