3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Back on Nov. Ballot in Arkansas

It looks like the issue of recreational marijuana is back on the state of Arkansas ballot for November, after the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for which Arkansans will have the right to vote for or against the amendment. If voted in favor this would eliminate the use of the medical marijuana card that is required to purchase or use marijuana.
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral

Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
Maren Morris + Young Superfan Connect During Incredibly Touching Moment on ‘Today’ [Watch]

Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan. During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.
