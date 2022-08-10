Read full article on original website
Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Texas – My Bucket List Grows
The biggest problem with making Bucket Lists is my list keeps getting longer the older I get. If God allows me to live out most of my list, I will be here a long, long time. Fingers crossed. Today we go in search of the 10 oldest restaurants in the...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists Announced
The final countdown to three of the most coveted food titles in all of Texas begins. The State Fair of Texas is proud to present the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards finalists. It won't long now, Sunday, August 28, three winners will be crowned:. “Best Taste - Savory”
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
It’s Almost Time For The Arkansas Auditions For ‘Idol Across America’
Are you ready to see if you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? Now is your chance. Right now it's time to sign up for the face-to-face zoom auditions in Arkansas. Here's Your Chance to See if You Have What it Takes To Be The Next...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Back on Nov. Ballot in Arkansas
It looks like the issue of recreational marijuana is back on the state of Arkansas ballot for November, after the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title for which Arkansans will have the right to vote for or against the amendment. If voted in favor this would eliminate the use of the medical marijuana card that is required to purchase or use marijuana.
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
Tax Relief and School Safety Tops in Arkansas’ Special Session
Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a Call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. The main purpose of this Session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans, and also, to set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program. "As inflation rises and the cost...
Maren Morris + Young Superfan Connect During Incredibly Touching Moment on ‘Today’ [Watch]
Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan. During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.
