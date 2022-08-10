ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

17 Wineries To Add To Your Texas High Plains Wine Trail

Let the grapes do the talking with all the amazing wines we have out here in the High Plains. If you are looking to try some new spots in the area for wine this is the place to be. Here is a full list of the wineries in the High Plains and where they are located. It is a great time just to check out one or do a whole tour of them.
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Winters, TX
Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

