Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas
No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?
I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Two Cookies – What Is Texas’ Favorite?
Everybody knows what a cookie is, right? It's a little baked piece of Heaven that you can watch cook on the dashboard of your truck on an average summer day in Texas. It seems like there's an endless list of the types and varieties of these little sugary bites, but only one can prevail as our state's favorite. With 50 states, there's potential for overlap, or maybe even a cookie you've never heard of.
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
Hold Up There Bobcats: Texas State University Got A Name Change?
There are a lot of colleges in Texas. Forgive the obvious statement, but with a state as big as it is, it isn't surprising. It does stand to reason that with so much ground to cover, large schools are also in the cards. As time goes on, things change around...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
New List Says Texas Has 3 of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
If you're traveling, there are some wonderful places in the Lone Star State to see. However, there are also areas that you probably wouldn't want to spend time in, and according to a new list, three of the worst cities in the nation to visit are located in Texas. Let's take a closer look at these places.
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?
There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Europe With Texas Flavor: Fredericksburg, Texas Ranked For What?
All of us sometimes love traveling. The thought of visiting a new place and discovering something you love is rather exciting isn't? But sometimes going anywhere can be more of a hassle than expected. There's a reason we see more pictures of the destination, rather the route taken to the...
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
H-E-B Continues to Show Why They Have Become a Texas Favorite
H-E-B stands alone at the top in a J.D. Power ranking for best customer satisfaction in the the 2022 U.S. Pharmacy Study. This is the second year in a row the H-E-B has taken the top spot. A Texas Favorite. A beloved Texas franchise that started in San Antonio in...
Jackass Star Steve-O Made A Weird Pit Stop At Buc-ee’s in Dallas, Texas
One of our favorite convenience stores here in Texas is definitely Buc-ee's. It's an institution here, and few things are as much a relief as spotting that big yellow beaver sign when you're on a road trip and need a bathroom break. Guess who else likes Buc-ee's. It's someone who...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?
I don’t know about you, Texas, but the way the lottery has been flaunting these big jackpots during inflation, I definitely need to ask the Texas Lottery Commission if I can hold a couple of dollars for them. The prizes have gotten ridiculously huge, and you know that if you win every relative and "old friend" will come out of the woodwork with their hands cupped. So, if your numbers come up, can you remain anonymous?
Beware – This Dangerous TikTok Trend Continues to Worry Texans
Many of us know the app known as TikTok. The platform has grown quickly ever since its introduction in 2016, and Texas has even been among the states attempting to ban it. Some trends on the platform are fun and perfectly wholesome, but others can be reckless and dangerous. We've...
Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant
A Central Texas high school freshman has a new accomplishment to put on her college applications. 13-year-old Paisley Groschke of Riesel has been crowned Miss Central Texas for 2022. Miss Central Texas Pageant. The Miss Central Texas Pageant is a local preliminary pageant to the Miss Texas Teen USA and...
Robocall Shut Down: Texas Joins Force To Stop Illegal Phone Scams
We all have things every day in our lives that we have to do. Whether it be errands, or simply doing our jobs, it takes a lot of our time and effort to keep the great state of Texas running. But sometimes distractions pop up in the way of our goals.
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0