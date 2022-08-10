ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTEM NewsRadio

The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas

No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
KTEM NewsRadio

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
KTEM NewsRadio

Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?

I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
KTEM NewsRadio

This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Two Cookies – What Is Texas’ Favorite?

Everybody knows what a cookie is, right? It's a little baked piece of Heaven that you can watch cook on the dashboard of your truck on an average summer day in Texas. It seems like there's an endless list of the types and varieties of these little sugary bites, but only one can prevail as our state's favorite. With 50 states, there's potential for overlap, or maybe even a cookie you've never heard of.
KTEM NewsRadio

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
KTEM NewsRadio

Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?

There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
KTEM NewsRadio

How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good

You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?

I don’t know about you, Texas, but the way the lottery has been flaunting these big jackpots during inflation, I definitely need to ask the Texas Lottery Commission if I can hold a couple of dollars for them. The prizes have gotten ridiculously huge, and you know that if you win every relative and "old friend" will come out of the woodwork with their hands cupped. So, if your numbers come up, can you remain anonymous?
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

