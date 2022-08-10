Read full article on original website
Texas Home Sales Are Slowing, So Can We Buy in Lubbock Now?
The housing market is cooling in Texas and the United States as a whole. Here's the latest from Trading Economics, which also predicts this trend will continue for quite some time. Existing home sales in the US dropped 5.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million in June...
Horses, Cougars, Cattle: In Defense of Live Animal Texas Mascots
The University of Houston's live animal mascot recently died. Shasta VI, a cougar, was euthanized because he had a couple of progressive diseases and it was the humane thing to do. But should a Texas college even have a live cougar as a mascot? Should any Texas school have any live animal mascot?
17 Wineries To Add To Your Texas High Plains Wine Trail
Let the grapes do the talking with all the amazing wines we have out here in the High Plains. If you are looking to try some new spots in the area for wine this is the place to be. Here is a full list of the wineries in the High Plains and where they are located. It is a great time just to check out one or do a whole tour of them.
Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston
Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
Win Money, Don’t Lose It: Beware of Texas Lottery Scams
A couple of years ago I worked an event in which we were giving away $100 gas card to celebrate the opening of a new gas station. A woman wearing brand new Louboutin heels nearly dropped her soda at the chance to sign up. Even if we have money, every one loves the chance to win some more.
Texas Dutch Bros Barista Goes Viral Suggesting Off-Menu Drinks
Any city that has a Dutch Bros is absolutely obsessed, especially here in Texas. Whether it’s where you grab your daily coffee, or your go-to for a refreshing treat, they make delicious drinks that are hard not to love. Along with the yummy drinks, the workers there are known...
Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?
Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
These 11 Texas Boys Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
Your help is needed in order to bring home some kids. Summer is supposed to be a great time for kids. School is out and friends are around. It's a time where kids of all ages should have no worries, other than maybe getting home late after hanging out with friends. If they aren't running around outside having fun, then they should at least be inside and safe.
17 Immigrants Allegedly Held Hostage by Friona Woman
A woman from Friona, Texas has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. An investigation began when law enforcement in California received a tip from a woman claiming her sister was being held for ransom in Texas. The woman's sister reportedly traveled from Guatemala to Mexico and intended to seek asylum in the US, but was ordered to cross the border by a Mexican cartel that was holding her captive.
Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years
Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
