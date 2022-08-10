Read full article on original website
A Weird Texas Ghost Town That Never Technically Got Its Start
Every ghost town has its interesting origin story. For many, people flock to an area seeking fortune. Over time, people move out and the town eventually dies leaving behind empty buildings and legends. For one Texas ghost town, the story of its beginning looks a lot like way others end.
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
The Scary Legend Surrounding A Historic Texas Panhandle Grave
The Texas panhandle brings to mind images of the wild west. Outlaws, cowboys, saloons, shootouts, robberies...all of the good parts of Hollywood westerns. Once in a while, there's even a bit of the supernatural involved. Do you know the story behind the first grave in the Childress Cemetery?. Will Pankney,...
Know What Was The Biggest Earthquake In The Texas Panhandle?
It's not much of a secret that from time to time the Texas panhandle likes to rock and roll. There are several recorded instances of earthquakes happening in our neck of the woods. But do you know what was the biggest earthquake in the Texas panhandle?. We Just Passed The...
PHOTOS: The Beautiful Main Streets of the Texas Panhandle
The Texas Panhandle is full of great towns and wonderful people. Plus, so much history and a lot of history has happened on the main streets of our towns. Our mainstreets hold the secret of our towns from the beginning. Many deals were made on these streets, heck maybe even a shoot-out or two. Horses were tied to posts as people made their way into the general store, bank, or saloon. As time went by the dirt was replaced by bricks or pavement, and the buildings transformed into shops, restaurants, boutiques, banks, and more.
I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas
I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
Whoa! The Weird & Wacky Crimes of 2022 in the Texas Panhandle
Every town, village, and big city have their own problems with crime. That's just a given. But if you've lived in the Texas Panhandle for long enough, you'll see that there's some shenanigans that are wacky enough to make you go "Huh...that's not normal." Think about it. Just last year,...
