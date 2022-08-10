ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Winters, TX
96.9 KISS FM

PHOTOS: The Beautiful Main Streets of the Texas Panhandle

The Texas Panhandle is full of great towns and wonderful people. Plus, so much history and a lot of history has happened on the main streets of our towns. Our mainstreets hold the secret of our towns from the beginning. Many deals were made on these streets, heck maybe even a shoot-out or two. Horses were tied to posts as people made their way into the general store, bank, or saloon. As time went by the dirt was replaced by bricks or pavement, and the buildings transformed into shops, restaurants, boutiques, banks, and more.
POLITICS
96.9 KISS FM

I Was Today Years Old When I Learned Chili’s Started In Texas

I recently learned that fast food favorite Church's Chicken was launched in San Antonio just outside of the Alamo and since then I've been wondering about what other big national brands and chains got their roots here in the Lone Star State. Little did I know that a restaurant that is literally several yards away from our location here in Tyler also was born in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy