Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

A pitch-perfect romance! While Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have kept their relationship relatively private through the years, the twosome are basking in newlywed bliss.

“I love being married,” the Pitch Perfect star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021 . “It's not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if we can get through that, we're good to go. If anything, it was the ultimate honeymoon because we were just staring at each other for six months, just here it is, you know?”

Snow, who began dating the Selling the OC personality in 2018, further opened up to Us about their private romance and quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic shortly after their nuptials.

“I don't really like to talk about personal stuff because I find that it's a little strange to talk about my husband when he's not here in that way,” the Almost Family alum told Us at the time. “But I do love being married [and] I love him and we had a really great time together in terms of quarantine, you know, we did manifestation boards and stuff like that … that it's been really fun.”

Snow — who has previously been linked to Ryan Rottman , Andrew Jenks and Tyler Hoechlin — began dating Stanaland after he slid into her social media messages .

“I’m very public about it for the first time in my life and that’s very strange to me. I made a conscious decision — I’m very private and I made a conscious decision to, I don’t know, be less hard on myself,” she gushed to Us in September 2018 , noting that she was “in love” with the Oppenheim Group realtor. “I keep things very to myself because I feel like the magic gets lost if you promote it too much, but I don’t know! When you’re in love … I just don’t want to think about it too much anymore.”

After one year of dating, Stanaland proposed to the Hairspray actress before they tied the knot in March 2020 .

“In early March, before we knew how much we’d miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person. The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing,” Snow captioned their wedding photos via Instagram in July 2020. “We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history.”

She added: “Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day ... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect . I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane. I love you @tylerstanaland. You’re my dream come true. ✨ ”

Scroll below for Snow and Stanaland’s complete relationship timeline: