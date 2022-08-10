ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, VA

Lawrenceville, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
Lawrenceville, VA
NBC12

Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
rrspin.com

NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Two of three in custody after South Boston police chase

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Two of three occupants of a vehicle are in custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit in South Boston, the South Boston Police Department said. On Friday around 2:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Kia, but the driver of the Kia led the officers on a short vehicle pursuit before stopping, according to police.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

