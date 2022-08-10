Read full article on original website
Staying put in prison: How earned sentence credits law change affects Hampton Roads inmates, families
The Department of Corrections says since the changed law went into effect last month, more than 2600 inmates have been put in the pipeline to be released early.
State investigating potential overdoses, death at Virginia’s only privately run prison
The state is investigating potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately-run prison, Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook scandal inconclusive
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal. “Of course, I...
Cold case information put on playing cards to help solve crimes in VA
An initiative to help solve cold cases could be coming to Hampton Roads. This effort has been done in other parts of the U.S. and years ago in Hampton Roads.
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve cold cases
Virginia has launched a new project to help solve cold cases — playing cards.
NBC12
Richmond inmates receive cold case playing cards to generate new leads
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Sheriff Antionette Irving and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith unveiled a new tool to crack cold cases - playing cards. Each of the 52 cards features an unsolved homicide or death investigation with the victim’s name, picture and some details. “The goal is...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
virginialegacy.com
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
(VM) – The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the...
In court filing, Stoney tells his side of ex-police chief’s early departure
In a private conversation with Blackwell, Stoney claims he voiced concern in the wake of "controversy and public outcry" over a 2002 shooting in which Blackwell fatally shot a man while working as a police officer in the city.
royalexaminer.com
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
13newsnow.com
Youngkin implies parents should know if school children are LGBTQ+. Virginia advocacy groups disagree.
NORFOLK, Va. — Several Virginia advocacy groups criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin's remarks implying educators should be required to inform parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican governor made the comments in a recent interview with the ABC-affiliated news outlet WJLA in Washington, D.C., when...
New court filing shows why Stoney believes ex-police chief left after 11 days
A new court filing reveals Mayor Levar Stoney's side of the story as to why William "Jody" Blackwell stepped down as the interim police chief.
Judge: Police officer illegally searched Virginia army officer during traffic stop
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a Windsor police officer illegally searched the car of an army lieutenant after he was pulled over in December 2020.
rrspin.com
NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
Legal analyst says charges could be serious in Richmond officer-involved shooting
"Any kind of shooting is going to be a serious situation no question about that," 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone said. "When it's an officer-involved shooting it tends to be taken even more seriously."
WSLS
Two of three in custody after South Boston police chase
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Two of three occupants of a vehicle are in custody after a short vehicle and foot pursuit in South Boston, the South Boston Police Department said. On Friday around 2:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Kia, but the driver of the Kia led the officers on a short vehicle pursuit before stopping, according to police.
Former Henrico officer accused of killing wife, stepdaughter faces new charges
Court records show that Richard Crowder was recently indicted by a grand jury and is now charged with eight felonies, including capital murder.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
