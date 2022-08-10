Read full article on original website
Related
outdoors.org
Day Hiking in Washington's Olympic National Park From the Mountains to the Ocean and Rainforest (#2265)
Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for an unforgettable week day hiking and exploring Olympic National Park with its incredible diversity of ecosystems, elevation, precipitation, flora and fauna. Glacier-capped mountains rise to nearly 8,000 feet. Old-growth forests of Sitka spruce, Douglas fir, western hemlock, and western red cedar receive abundant rainfall (up to 140 inches in some areas) and are home to elk, blacktail deer, mountain goats, black bear and marmot. Over 70 miles of wild coast provide coves and rookeries for sea lions and sea birds, and feature dramatic views of offshore sea stacks and arches. Our adventure starts and ends in Seattle, Washington. During our week together we will experience each distinct region of the National Park, which is located to the west on the Olympic Peninsula. First, we will drive roughly two hours to the town of Sequim, our base for hikes that explore the mountains and valleys in the eastern and central sections of the park. After three days of hiking, we will take a "rest" day and travel by ferry from nearby Port Angeles to Victoria, British Columbia, frequently named one of the top-20 travel destinations in the world. After leaving Sequim we will drive 2 1/2 hours to Kalaloch Lodge, located in a spectacular setting directly on the Pacific Ocean, stopping on the way for a hike in the Hoh Rainforest. The following day, we will hike The Shipwreck Coast, to experience this incredible scenery. Finally, we will drive back to Seattle, stopping along the way to climb Mt. Ellinore, a strenuous climb to one of the best views in the eastern Olympic Mountains. We will finish the day with a farewell dinner. August is a great time to explore the national park, as it tends to be a dry time of year and the wild flowers should still be in bloom. This trip, with 6 hiking days, is ideal for the experienced outdoor adventurer, able to hike 5-11 miles each day with altitude gains up to 3500'. Several of the days involve steep, strenuous climbs, and one includes a narrow stretch of trail across a landslide, so this trip is not recommended for anyone with a strong fear of heights.
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
urbnlivn.com
Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden
Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
Sow and Three Cubs Euthanized in Washington State After Breaking into a Home
A sow black bear and her three cubs were euthanized this month after becoming unafraid of humans, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The decision came after one of the bears broke into a home looking for food in the rural town of North Bend, southeast of Seattle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
5 Fabulous Waterfalls Worth the Drive to be Amazed by in Washington
I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!. Anyway, this post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Chronicle
Looking Back at the Life of Centralia’s Founding Father George Washington as His 205th Birthday Approaches
The 205th birthday of Centralia’s founding father, George Washington, is coming up. At the Centralia City Council’s Aug. 9 meeting, local historian Heather Beaird gave the council a brief history lesson about the life of the city’s founder. George Washington was born near the town of Winchester,...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
Will Farmer’s Almanac Predict a Mild or Monstrous Winter in Washington?
After this brutal summer I know many are already looking forward to colder days ahead. While the Yakima valley often get snow dumped upon us a few times during the winter, after how hot it had been through this heatwave, will some of that heat stick around or are we going all frozen this winter season? Let's see!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
Dezeen
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest
Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
Comments / 0