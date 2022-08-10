Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for an unforgettable week day hiking and exploring Olympic National Park with its incredible diversity of ecosystems, elevation, precipitation, flora and fauna. Glacier-capped mountains rise to nearly 8,000 feet. Old-growth forests of Sitka spruce, Douglas fir, western hemlock, and western red cedar receive abundant rainfall (up to 140 inches in some areas) and are home to elk, blacktail deer, mountain goats, black bear and marmot. Over 70 miles of wild coast provide coves and rookeries for sea lions and sea birds, and feature dramatic views of offshore sea stacks and arches. Our adventure starts and ends in Seattle, Washington. During our week together we will experience each distinct region of the National Park, which is located to the west on the Olympic Peninsula. First, we will drive roughly two hours to the town of Sequim, our base for hikes that explore the mountains and valleys in the eastern and central sections of the park. After three days of hiking, we will take a "rest" day and travel by ferry from nearby Port Angeles to Victoria, British Columbia, frequently named one of the top-20 travel destinations in the world. After leaving Sequim we will drive 2 1/2 hours to Kalaloch Lodge, located in a spectacular setting directly on the Pacific Ocean, stopping on the way for a hike in the Hoh Rainforest. The following day, we will hike The Shipwreck Coast, to experience this incredible scenery. Finally, we will drive back to Seattle, stopping along the way to climb Mt. Ellinore, a strenuous climb to one of the best views in the eastern Olympic Mountains. We will finish the day with a farewell dinner. August is a great time to explore the national park, as it tends to be a dry time of year and the wild flowers should still be in bloom. This trip, with 6 hiking days, is ideal for the experienced outdoor adventurer, able to hike 5-11 miles each day with altitude gains up to 3500'. Several of the days involve steep, strenuous climbs, and one includes a narrow stretch of trail across a landslide, so this trip is not recommended for anyone with a strong fear of heights.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO