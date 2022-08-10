ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Day Hiking in Washington's Olympic National Park From the Mountains to the Ocean and Rainforest (#2265)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for an unforgettable week day hiking and exploring Olympic National Park with its incredible diversity of ecosystems, elevation, precipitation, flora and fauna. Glacier-capped mountains rise to nearly 8,000 feet. Old-growth forests of Sitka spruce, Douglas fir, western hemlock, and western red cedar receive abundant rainfall (up to 140 inches in some areas) and are home to elk, blacktail deer, mountain goats, black bear and marmot. Over 70 miles of wild coast provide coves and rookeries for sea lions and sea birds, and feature dramatic views of offshore sea stacks and arches. Our adventure starts and ends in Seattle, Washington. During our week together we will experience each distinct region of the National Park, which is located to the west on the Olympic Peninsula. First, we will drive roughly two hours to the town of Sequim, our base for hikes that explore the mountains and valleys in the eastern and central sections of the park. After three days of hiking, we will take a "rest" day and travel by ferry from nearby Port Angeles to Victoria, British Columbia, frequently named one of the top-20 travel destinations in the world. After leaving Sequim we will drive 2 1/2 hours to Kalaloch Lodge, located in a spectacular setting directly on the Pacific Ocean, stopping on the way for a hike in the Hoh Rainforest. The following day, we will hike The Shipwreck Coast, to experience this incredible scenery. Finally, we will drive back to Seattle, stopping along the way to climb Mt. Ellinore, a strenuous climb to one of the best views in the eastern Olympic Mountains. We will finish the day with a farewell dinner. August is a great time to explore the national park, as it tends to be a dry time of year and the wild flowers should still be in bloom. This trip, with 6 hiking days, is ideal for the experienced outdoor adventurer, able to hike 5-11 miles each day with altitude gains up to 3500'. Several of the days involve steep, strenuous climbs, and one includes a narrow stretch of trail across a landslide, so this trip is not recommended for anyone with a strong fear of heights.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Laurelhurst home with water-view roof deck and private garden

Built in 1974, 3905 NE Belvoir Pl. is a four-bedroom Northwest contemporary home designed by renowned architect, Seattleite and University of Washington alum Jane Hastings. The 2,780-square-foot residence boasts expansive views and sophisticated touches throughout—each room shaped for optimal light, space and comfort. Across all levels, you’ll find walls...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle

Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
SEATTLE, WA
These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest

Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
WASHINGTON STATE

