Charlotte, NC

1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC.

One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County)

Comments / 1

NC Girl 78
3d ago

I saw this trying to cut through to avoid the accident on 16 at rozelles ferry. then at the light right past that was another accident. prayers to the family of everyone involved in these accidents today. so sad 😞

