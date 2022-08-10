1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC.
One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been released.
Return to this story for updates.
(Watch the video below: Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County)
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1