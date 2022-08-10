Great progress has been made on the McKinney Fire Siskiyou County. It’s now 75% contained after burning 60,400 acres. On Wednesday many residents were allowed to enter the evacuated area to assess the damage to their homes. Lines are being strengthened around the 80 mile perimeter of the fire as some areas within the fire footprint remain active. Fire crews are packing up their gear, with more than 100,000 feet of fire hose rolled up as of Wednesday, and they say that’s just getting started. At least 185 structures were destroyed, including at least 87 homes. Four people were known to have been killed by the fire and 7 firefighters have been injured. A local assistance center to serve fire survivors will be open at College of the Siskiyous in Yreka next Wednesday and Thursday. Highway 96 remains closed as fire officials are still assessing hazard trees and other safety concerns.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO