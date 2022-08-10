Read full article on original website
Assistance Center Will Open Next Week As Crews Near Full Containment On Siskiyou County Fires
Although some areas remain actively burning within the 80 mile McKinney Fire perimeter in Siskiyou County, the fire is unlikely to escape it’s lines now. It’s 80% contained after burning 60,400 acres. Many residents have been allowed to return to their previously evacuated homes. At least 185 structures were destroyed, including at least 87 homes. Four people were known to have been killed by the fire, including veteran Klamath National Forest lookout Kathy Shoopman. 10 firefighters and civilians have been injured. A local assistance center to serve fire survivors will be open at College of the Siskiyous in Yreka next Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities opened Highway 96 Thursday to piloted traffic from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek. Those who live along Highway 96 may access their properties Friday between 7AM and 7PM. Fire officials are still assessing hazard trees and other safety concerns. The Klamath National Forest closure is still in effect.
More McKinney Fire Evacuations Lifted As Crews Reach 75% Containment
Great progress has been made on the McKinney Fire Siskiyou County. It's now 75% contained after burning 60,400 acres. On Wednesday many residents were allowed to enter the evacuated area to assess the damage to their homes. Lines are being strengthened around the 80 mile perimeter of the fire as some areas within the fire footprint remain active. Fire crews are packing up their gear, with more than 100,000 feet of fire hose rolled up as of Wednesday, and they say that's just getting started. At least 185 structures were destroyed, including at least 87 homes. Four people were known to have been killed by the fire and 7 firefighters have been injured. A local assistance center to serve fire survivors will be open at College of the Siskiyous in Yreka next Wednesday and Thursday. Highway 96 remains closed as fire officials are still assessing hazard trees and other safety concerns.
