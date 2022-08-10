ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, TX

KHOU

Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire

ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

More stolen catalytic convertors

Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze

ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
kogt.com

Chase Runs Out Of Tread

A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
ORANGE, TX
