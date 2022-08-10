Read full article on original website
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire
ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
Texas State Fire Marshal's Office joins investigation into fire that destroyed the home of Earl Thomas
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the home of former National Football League player, Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas in flames. The Orange County Sherriff's Office is the lead investigating party, but they're being assisted by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office...
More stolen catalytic convertors
Jasper Police are investigating another report of stolen catalytic convertors. Officers were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 308 North Wheeler Street and Jasper Auto Sales at 490 North Wheeler on Monday when it was reported that workers there had discovered that the anti-pollution devices had been stolen off vehicles. Earlier...
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze
ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
Chase Runs Out Of Tread
A 41 year old woman from Orange lead police on a low speed chase through the city and she did it with a two year old child in the vehicle. Evelyn Dargin would not stop when police attempted to stop her on a traffic violation on 6th Street during the early hours of August 10.
Port Arthur Memorial and West Brook get in solid reps during scrimmage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur and Beaumont have had their battles over the year, but on Friday night Memorial and West Brook were more concerned correcting mistakes before the season kicks off on August 26. The Titans and Bruins both had their fair share of highlights along with...
