Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Chicago's $42.7 million hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been worse
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget this week with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax hike of 2.5%. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
Ravenswood Station Closing As Owner Says Bar Couldn’t Overcome Financial Hole From COVID
RAVENSWOOD — Ravenswood Station Bar & Grill is on the market — and the longtime neighborhood watering hole will close for good this month. Neighbors walking by the business at 4709 N. Damen Ave. this week can see two signs posted to the the window: a farewell sign and a “for sale” post.
Mr. Fix It: get your long, hot showers back
CHICAGO — We are back with Lou Manfredini, Mr. Fix It to teach us how to keep our warm showers with the water heaters. He talks about the benefits of installing on-demand water heaters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago residents should expect a 2.5% property tax increase
Residents of Chicago can expect to see their property taxes increased in 2023, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday, August 10, at a budget forecast briefing. Lightfoot said her plan includes a 2.5% property tax increase for 2023, totaling more than $42 million in new revenue for the city. Lightfoot said...
citybureau.org
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained
Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
‘I’m Undeniable’: Whitney McMorris Is One Of Chicago’s Few Black Women Leading A Kitchen
DOWNTOWN — One of the first experiments Whitney McMorris did with food was swapping oil for butter in a box cake recipe. The results blew her mind. The culinary arts called to McMorris at a young age. Growing up in suburban Phoenix, she was surrounded by culinary inspiration, from her family to what she watched on Food Network.
thehinsdalean.com
Once upon a time
Say cheese - This photo in Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," shows on of the barns on Walker's farm, which was located near Ayres and Garfield avenues. "In addition to raising crops and livestock, Walker became one of Illinois' first cheese manufacturers. This barn likely housed the factory, producing 100-pound cheeses that were shipped to Chicago and beyond. Walker experimented with various methods and products and his farm became well-known. Recognized by the US government as a 'model of agriculture,' the farm was visited by Japanese students in the 1870s studying American farming methods."
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
chicagostarmedia.com
A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago
The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
'Let the Little Light Shine' shows a Chicago community fighting to save neighborhood school
"Let The Little Light Shine" is an exhilarating new film about a Chicago community willing to fight City Hall to save a neighborhood public school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southportcorridorchicago.com
Cubs coach buys Southport Corridor house
Mike Napoli, who played a dozen seasons in the big leagues, paid $2.8 million for a house a little less than a mile from Wrigley Field at 3356 N. Greenview Avenue. Mike is currently the Chicago Cubs first base coach. This 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, was listed at $2,999,900. See...
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
Police Issue Warning to Kia and Hyundai Drivers After Surge In Thefts Across Cook County
A social media challenge has led to a surge of thefts of some Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Cook County, with authorities saying such crimes have risen a startling 767%. Hundreds of people in Cook County had their Hyundai or Kia vehicles stolen this summer, including a suburban man whose car was stolen right in front of his house.
fox32chicago.com
New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies
COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
Thefts of Kias and Hyundais are skyrocketing, up 767% this summer in Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A national crime trend involving Kias and Hyundais is hitting the Chicago area hard – with thefts more than quadrupling in Cook County. In light of the crime trend, law enforcement wants everyone to know what's going on and how best to protect themselves and their cars. CBS 2's Tara Molina talked Thursday with one woman whose Kia was just stolen. The woman, Juanita Blalock, said she wishes someone had warned her. Blalock's 2020 Kia Sportage was parked steps from her West Englewood neighborhood home around 3 p.m. Sunday – and suddenly it was gone. Blalock said...
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
Comments / 1