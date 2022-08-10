ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

luxury-houses.net

Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million

The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Once upon a time

Say cheese - This photo in Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," shows on of the barns on Walker's farm, which was located near Ayres and Garfield avenues. "In addition to raising crops and livestock, Walker became one of Illinois' first cheese manufacturers. This barn likely housed the factory, producing 100-pound cheeses that were shipped to Chicago and beyond. Walker experimented with various methods and products and his farm became well-known. Recognized by the US government as a 'model of agriculture,' the farm was visited by Japanese students in the 1870s studying American farming methods."
HINSDALE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago

The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
CHICAGO, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Cubs coach buys Southport Corridor house

Mike Napoli, who played a dozen seasons in the big leagues, paid $2.8 million for a house a little less than a mile from Wrigley Field at 3356 N. Greenview Avenue. Mike is currently the Chicago Cubs first base coach. This 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, was listed at $2,999,900. See...
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies

COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais are skyrocketing, up 767% this summer in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A national crime trend involving Kias and Hyundais is hitting the Chicago area hard – with thefts more than quadrupling in Cook County. In light of the crime trend, law enforcement wants everyone to know what's going on and how best to protect themselves and their cars. CBS 2's Tara Molina talked Thursday with one woman whose Kia was just stolen. The woman, Juanita Blalock, said she wishes someone had warned her. Blalock's 2020 Kia Sportage was parked steps from her West Englewood neighborhood home around 3 p.m. Sunday – and suddenly it was gone. Blalock said...
COOK COUNTY, IL

