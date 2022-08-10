ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Titans coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with surprise shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team’s headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones, who likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face. On Sunday, the veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style. Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder, turning Vrabel’s head white before the coach could grab a towel to get it off his face. What Vrabel thought of the cloud of baby powder will have to wait until Monday. The reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year didn’t speak to reporters Sunday; his coordinators took a turn with the media.
The Associated Press

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle out of lineup due to sore hand

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay one day after being hit on his left hand by pitched ball. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle is day to day. Mountcastle was struck by a pitch from former Oriole Jimmy Yacabonis with two outs in the ninth inning in Tampa Bay’s 8-2 win on Saturday. “His hand is pretty sore,” Hyde said. “Hopefully he feels better as the day goes on today. He’s getting some treatment.”
