Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WSMV
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
Developer finds human remains near Nashville Civil War fort
A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and cemetery dating back to 1822.
WSMV
Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam using Canva Pro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list!
The history of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge
Tootsie's owner Steve Smith says Tootsie's isn't just a bar, but a museum as well as many visitors tend to look at all the artifacts on the walls.
Tennessee Tribune
B Natural: A Family Business and Novel Nashville Startup
NASHVILLE, TN — B Natural is a local, family-owned and -operated health and beauty startup company created by Ralinda Brooks. Brooks, along with her children Aaron, Ashley, and Ariana and husband, Anthony, are the faces behind B Natural, working together in every capacity of the operation. Brooks, a chemist...
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Finished, One of a Kind Home on 1.2 Acres in Brentwood Seeks $2,499,999
The Home in Brentwood is ideal for hosting gatherings of friends & family on any scale, now available for sale. This home located at 1010 Morgans Landing Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,867 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Dhaenens – Benchmark Realty, LLC – (Phone: 615-371-1544) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
fox17.com
Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
Nashville Parent
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
Crews searching for man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other law enforcement officials are searching for a man who did not resurface on Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores.
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
