Nashville, TN

WSMV

Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
B Natural: A Family Business and Novel Nashville Startup

NASHVILLE, TN — B Natural is a local, family-owned and -operated health and beauty startup company created by Ralinda Brooks. Brooks, along with her children Aaron, Ashley, and Ariana and husband, Anthony, are the faces behind B Natural, working together in every capacity of the operation. Brooks, a chemist...
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for 'weeks'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
Exquisitely Finished, One of a Kind Home on 1.2 Acres in Brentwood Seeks $2,499,999

The Home in Brentwood is ideal for hosting gatherings of friends & family on any scale, now available for sale. This home located at 1010 Morgans Landing Ct, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,867 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Dhaenens – Benchmark Realty, LLC – (Phone: 615-371-1544) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville

First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
