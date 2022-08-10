ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

US News and World Report

Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School

When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Amid Surplus, Kemp Again Seeks to Hold Georgia Spending Flat

ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money than they got in the current budget, which started July 1. Exempted are education and healthcare agencies that get money based on enrollment or other formulas.
GEORGIA STATE
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
Evacuation Ends Near Chemical-Laden Rail Car in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Remaining evacuations orders for a Southern California neighborhood were lifted Saturday after authorities cooled down a railroad tank car filled with an overheated chemical they had feared could explode. No injuries were reported in the situation that began Thursday night in Riverside County, east of...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
PAHOA, HI
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

