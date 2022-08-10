Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
US News and World Report
Duke Aiona Wins Republican Nomination for Governor in Hawaii Primary Election.
Duke Aiona wins Republican nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Aug. 14, 2022, at 2:09 a.m.
US News and World Report
Amid Surplus, Kemp Again Seeks to Hold Georgia Spending Flat
ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money than they got in the current budget, which started July 1. Exempted are education and healthcare agencies that get money based on enrollment or other formulas.
US News and World Report
Josh Green Wins Democratic Nomination for Governor in Hawaii Primary Election.
Josh Green wins Democratic nomination for governor in Hawaii primary election. Aug. 14, 2022, at 2:03 a.m.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
US News and World Report
Evacuation Ends Near Chemical-Laden Rail Car in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Remaining evacuations orders for a Southern California neighborhood were lifted Saturday after authorities cooled down a railroad tank car filled with an overheated chemical they had feared could explode. No injuries were reported in the situation that began Thursday night in Riverside County, east of...
Flying beach umbrella impales South Carolina woman
Friends say a sudden gust of wind sent the umbrella flying into Tammy Perreault, causing a fatal chest wound. WMBF's Ian Klein reports.Aug. 12, 2022.
US News and World Report
Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
A Pennsylvania firefighter was called to a major house blaze. When he arrived, he found the 10 dead were his family.
Firefighter Harold Baker attended the "horrendous" blaze in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. He found seven adults and three children from his family had died.
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
CBS News
Teenager dies due to injuries after working with woodchipper in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy died due to his injuries after he was working with a woodchipper in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday, police say. Authorities say the boy was from Coplay Borough in Lehigh County. The incident happened at 3785 Excelsior Road. The...
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
KYTV
Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of murder-for-hire scheme jailed for violating bond
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent to four days in jail for violating her bond requirements. Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faces a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. Prosecutors say she attempted to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
Direct payments worth $2,000 could be sent to thousands of Americans from $108million relief fund
A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
