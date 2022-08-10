Read full article on original website
Healthie Raises $16M to Enable Infrastructure Platform for Digital Health Companies
– Healthie, a New York City-based infrastructure platform for digital health companies raises $16M in an oversubscribed Series A round led by Velvet Sea Ventures with participation from Greymatter Capital, Watershed, Builders VC and a customer syndicate. – Over 60 angels with deep healthcare and tech experience also participated in...
Media Mix Transformation for Pharma Marketers: The Power of CTV & Digital Video
Consumers continue to cut ties with traditional TV and cable services, prompting industries like the prescription pharmaceutical industry to evolve their marketing mix to accommodate emerging media. Pharma advertisers spend billions on traditional TV advertising, but as streaming services began to experience explosive growth early in the pandemic, advertising strategies...
AmerisourceBergen Launches EHR-Integrated Digital Therapeutics Platform
This week, AmerisourceBergen announced plans to launch DTx Connect, a fully integrated ordering, dispensing and fulfillment platform that aims to facilitate patient access to physician-ordered digital therapeutics and diagnostics. – Several developers plan to pilot DTx Connect, which aims to reduce barriers that physicians and patients face across the ordering...
Doceree Partners with Tealium to Enrich Precision Targeting of HCPs
– Doceree, a global platform building unprecedented solutions for HCP programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools is teaming up with Tealium, the world’s largest independent customer data platform (CDP) to advance Doceree’s capabilities to collect, collate and analyze data sets, ultimately helping with the company’s mission of reducing healthcare costs.
Theator Raises $39.5M for AI-Driven Surgical Intelligence Platform
– Theator, the first-of-its-kind AI-driven Surgical Intelligence Platform, announced that it has extended its Series A funding round by $24M, bringing the round’s total to $39.5M. – The extension was led by Insight Partners with support from existing investors including Blumberg Capital, Mayo Clinic, NFX, StageOne Ventures, iAngels, and...
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
H1 & Lokavant Partner to Power Next-Gen Clinical Trials
– H1and Lokavant today announced an extensive data-and-analytics collaboration to bring enhanced automated intelligence to drug development. – As part of the bi-directional partnership, Lokavant will provide performance data on global trial sites and principal investigators from thousands of studies to supplement H1’s existing Trial Landscape clinical trial repository.
Digital Pharmacies 2022: Disruptors or Just Another Delivery Channel?
With cost and convenience at the forefront of consumer spending decisions and US prescription drug spending continuing to rise through 2026 to an estimated $730.50 billion, winners will offer consumers more robust online resources including pricing transparency, discounts, generic options and more information about the drug itself. According to a...
Lyniate Acquires CareCom to Expand Semantic Interop Capabilities
– Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability acquires CareCom, a provider of semantic interoperability. This acquisition builds on Lyniate’s recent merger with NextGate, a longtime leader in patient identity management. – The combined organization will better support healthcare organizations in converting unstructured content into standardized data to...
Oncoustics Raises $5M for AI-Driven Point-of-Care Diagnostics
– Oncoustics, San Francisco, CA-based ultrasound-based tissue characterization solutions announces the initial close of a $5 million+ seed round of funding to advance its SaMD (software as a medical device) technology for the low-cost assessment of structural diseases at the point of care. – Oncoustics’ first products will focus on...
Elevation Oncology Secures $50M Loan Facility with K2 HealthVentures
Elevation Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision oncology products for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that it has secured a $50M senior secured loan facility from funds managed by K2 HealthVentures. Elevation plans to use the funding from the facility will primarily support...
Samsung EVP Outlines Vision for Digital Health and Wellness
– This week, TaeJong Jay Yang, EVP and Head of Health R&D for Samsung outlined the company’s vision health and wellness. – Samsung’s health and wellness vision is focused on setting new standards for health experiences through our Galaxy Watch series, and across our broader product portfolio. Pillars...
RLDatix Acquires Galen Healthcare Solutions
– RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Galen Healthcare Solutions (Galen), the market leader in implementation, optimization, data migration and archival solutions for HIT systems. – The Galen acquisition will enable RLDatix to help organizations meet regulatory requirements...
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
Only 22% of Health Systems Have A Custom Mobile Engagement Platform
– Nine out of ten healthcare executives believe a well-designed, consumer-facing mobile app would help their organization achieve its digital strategy goals, according to a recent survey commissioned by Gozio Health, a location-aware mobile engagement platform provider. – 82% of health system executives plan to increase investment in patient-facing mobile...
Report: How Apple Is Advancing Digital Healthcare Transformation
– Apple has shared a new report that offers a snapshot of the ways Apple products are empowering people to be at the centre of their health, and acting as an intelligent guardian for their health and safety. – The report covers Apple’s two-pronged approach to advance health: Apple’s focus...
Syapse Raises $35M to Expand Learning Health Network
– Syapse raises $35M led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus)to tackle the challenge of understanding, preventing, and treating complex cancers. – The investment will allow Syapse to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, making it more efficient to uncover meaningful insights from real-world oncology data.
ResMed Acquires Digital Therapeutics App for Insomnia
– Today ResMed, a provider of digital health solutions for sleep and respiratory care, acquires Germany-based mementor, the maker of somnio, which provides a digital solution for treating insomnia and marks ResMed’s first foray into the digital therapeutics space. – Founded in 2014, somnio is Germany’s first and only...
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
Sibel Health Raises $33M for Advanced Wearable Sensors for RPM
– Sibel Health has recently closed a $33M Series B financing round, bringing Sibel’s total funding to date to more than $50M. – In addition, Sibel has announced two new executive appointments. Jon Otterstatter, the former CEO and co-founder of Preventice (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021), will join as chairman of the board. Matthew Banet, Ph.D., a world expert in advanced body-worn sensors and previously the CTO and co-founder of toSense and Sotera, joins as president from Baxter International.
