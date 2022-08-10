Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Barleycorn's Public House in Shelby Township closes due to staffing issues
A staffing shortage forced another metro Detroit restaurant to shutter. Barleycorn's Public Housein Shelby Township closed in late July because of trouble with staffing issues. Owned by the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group (JVRG), Barleycorn's Public House opened in March 2021 in the former Buc'eez Pub. "It is a beautiful buildout,...
plymouthvoice.com
Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space
Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
lakeorionreview.com
Hope the Village of Lake Orion gets its act together
I’m not sure what it means but there is nothing about the election on the Village of Lake Orion website. NOTHING. This is in addition to the incorrect information for a public hearing on new development that was posted on the website and in the Lake Orion Review but did not happen.
Boil water advisory in SE Michigan after water main break
Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities.
HometownLife.com
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.
Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
wdet.org
Oakland County’s new transit millage — what it means and how likely it is to pass
For years, the Regional Transit Authority has tried to create a regional public transit system, but has failed to get the votes. The opposition frequently comes from Macomb and Oakland Counties. But in this region, transit is still a hot topic — even in Oakland County. That’s because the Oakland...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Steel goes up in St. Clair as steel comes down; new theatre grows as inn shrinks
Just as the structural steel for the new Boardwalk Theatre began to go up in St. Clair, the structural steel intended to house retail and service outlets across from the St. Clair Inn came down. The remodeled inn, which reopened about two months before the pandemic, has been in receivership...
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
Detroit News
Commerce Twp. man dies in Saginaw Bay rip current, officials say
A 65-year-old Commerce Township man died Thursday after he was swept up in a rip current in Saginaw Bay, officials said. The victim, identified as Kerry Atwell, was standing on a sandbar at 11 a.m. Thursday with another 65-year-old man in the rough water of Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay when a wave knocked them both over, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
Pollution protestors damage vehicles at Tribar CEO’s home, police say
NORTHVILLE, MI — Protestors angry with a metro Detroit auto supplier that spilled toxic chemicals into the Huron River gathered outside the company CEO’s home in Northville this morning and damaged vehicles at the residence, police say,. Northville police say six people were detained on Friday, Aug. 12...
planetdetroit.org
Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws
Cynthia Mendez is tired of living with the noise, the vibrations and the soot from constant truck traffic coming past her home on Livernois in Southwest Detroit. The rumbling wakes her up at night, the vibrations have caused damage to the foundation of her home, and the soot cakes up on her vehicle and the outside of her house.
wrif.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
thelivingstonpost.com
Shredder nuisance suit filed by landowner and local charity
Matem, LLC (Matem) and Livingston County Catholic Charities (LCCC) today announced in a release that they have again filed a lawsuit against the Padnos group of companies in Livingston County Circuit Court asking for injunctive relief to stop the ongoing construction of Padnos’ junk metal shredder because it does not comply with City Ordinance requirements.
Detroit News
A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action
Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
thevarsitynews.net
1105 N Stephenson Hwy
Charming upper one bedroom unit with a new 50 inch Smart TV! - One bedroom upper unit in quiet building close to laundry, pool and parking. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, updated tiled shower, ceiling fans, air conditioning unit, linen closet, coat closet and all window treatments included. Property...
Celebrate the humble pierogi at Royal Oak Farmers Market
Sick of eating eggs on those keto diets? It's carb-o-palooza next weekend in Royal Oak. Several food concessions stands will offer pierogi and a variety of Polish foods. There will be polka music from the Duane Malinowski band, a shopping bazaar, and kids' activities. Dobre Pierogi, based in Shelby Township,...
