WSVN-TV
Police arrest armed intruder seen on multiple videos trying to break into Homestead homes
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for an armed intruder who was captured on video trying to break into homes in a Homestead neighborhood has come to an end. Saturday morning, Homestead Police confirmed 18-year-old Omaris James Walton was taken into custody overnight. Walton was captured on multiple surveillance and...
Click10.com
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of handyman in Coral Gables to be tried as adult
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man will be tried as an adult, authorities said. Seventeen-year-old Jermaine Walker has been charged with murder. Eighteen-year-old Gary Ragin also faces a murder charge in connection the July 22 crime. Police said the...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NBC Miami
‘Took My Kid Away': 18-Year-Old Was Fatally Shot by Stepdad in Miami-Dade, Mom Says
A mother said her estranged husband fatally shot her son and injured the teen's girlfriend during a dispute inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 12800 block of Southwest 263rd Terrace. "I wish this was a nightmare and I could wake...
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
WSVN-TV
Police search for armed intruder in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder in Homestead. Surveillance video captured a man with a gun walking up to a home and trying to get in. It happened at the Isles of Oasis Community near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning. The...
1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police say an 18-year-old man lost his life outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Friday after an exchange of gunfire with his step-father.It happened at 12:28 a.m. on a swale outside the home at 26204 S.W. 128th Court after an argument, according to Miami-Dade Police. They say the teenager pulled out his weapon and then his step-father did the same thing and they fired at each other.Police say the teenager was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive and his 17-year-old girlfriend was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where her condition has stabilized. The...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer involved in head-on collision released from the hospital
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer is finally heading home after spending months in the hospital. Mathew Larsh can’t help but smile. Echoes of support were heard in front of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Miami. “It’s a truly amazing day,” Larsh said. The...
WSVN-TV
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl in Oakland Park, authorities said. The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday evening. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a burgundy SUV took off without stopping to help...
Click10.com
86-year-old man reported missing in west Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to police, Borges Diaz, 86, was last seen Wednesday, leaving his home in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 129th Place. He was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
WSVN-TV
Suspended Sunrise Police sergeant caught on camera grabbing officer by throat loses pay
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended following an incident where he was caught on camera grabbing a fellow officer by the throat will no longer be paid. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January; however, Sunrise Police now tell 7News...
NBC Miami
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
BSO: Fort Lauderdale man accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste
MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges related to illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Kevin Raglin left behind a trail of evidence that led to his arrest.Here is what BSO said what led to Raglin's arrest: "Earlier this week, residents of the 43rd Street Village Condominiums in Oakland Park noticed a large amount of oil leaking from a dumpster into a storm drain." "BSO deputies began investigating, and evidence recovered on scene revealed that someone dumped two large metal barrels containing motor oil, engine oil filters and personal checks on the premises." Detectives said they were also able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle used in the crime. Investigators said the personal checks led to a business in Oakland Park, where they located the vehicle seen in the surveillance video and that is where they made contact with Raglin. BSO said Raglin and say he confessed to the crime. Raglin is facing charges of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.
Click10.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
MDPD officer, K9 injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center. The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30...
NBC Miami
Man Shot and Killed in SW Miami-Dade in 6th Shooting in Area in Less Than 2 Weeks
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night that left one man dead and is the sixth shooting to take place in the area in less than two weeks. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 12800 block of Southwest 252nd Street. Officers arrived in the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
