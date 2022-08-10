ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

Severna Park

Free family friendly concert series starting June 17th. Bring blankets, chairs, a picnic or snacks. Two performances each event. See our website for the full line up www.goshenfarm.org/events. Kayak Raffle Tickets will be available for sale (also …. Tuesday, August 16. 8:00 PM. We have rotating house bands every Tuesday...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Chamber, Sponsors Celebrate Parade Winners

The Severna Park Fourth of July parade was full of community spirit and creativity. To congratulate the winners, the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce found sponsors who gave $500 to each of this year’s winners, who were chosen by a panel of judges following the parade. Linstead won Best Theme and a prize sponsored by Budding Voices and owner Tiffany Erler. The Nathaniel McDavitt Memorial Flag and Cub Scout Pack 855 won the Most Patriotic award, sponsored by Ryan Sneddon of Naptown Scoop. Best Overall went to the Olde Severna Park Association, whose award was sponsored by JB’s, Park Tavern and the 206 Restaurant Group.
Anglers Lure Big Fish, Bigger Prizes

Hitting the beach, relaxing in a sand chair and listening to waves gently crash is a popular summer activity in our area, but for a special group of big fish anglers, their preferred view is from on the water, on the waves, often many miles away from the shore. From...
Volunteer Of The Month: Student Finds Missing Person

It won’t show up on a resume or a list of accomplishments, but one teen’s act of kindness made a difference for a peer in distress. Arnold resident Ethan Teague was recognized during the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s awards banquet in June for his help locating a missing young man. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad and District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler made the presentation during the banquet, which was held at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover.
New music program at the CAC - Come sing with us!

Encore Creativity’s New Brooklyn Park choral group will begin rehearsals September 6, on Tuesday mornings from 10:30 am to noon at CAC. If you are 55 and over with a love of music you can be part of this new vocal group (no audition required). Cost is $190/person/semester (scholarships available). For more information email info@encorecreativity.org or visit encorecreativity.org.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD

