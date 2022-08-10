The Severna Park Fourth of July parade was full of community spirit and creativity. To congratulate the winners, the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber of Commerce found sponsors who gave $500 to each of this year’s winners, who were chosen by a panel of judges following the parade. Linstead won Best Theme and a prize sponsored by Budding Voices and owner Tiffany Erler. The Nathaniel McDavitt Memorial Flag and Cub Scout Pack 855 won the Most Patriotic award, sponsored by Ryan Sneddon of Naptown Scoop. Best Overall went to the Olde Severna Park Association, whose award was sponsored by JB’s, Park Tavern and the 206 Restaurant Group.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO