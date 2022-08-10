ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

By Karl Matchett
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.

Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.

Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.

Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:

Chelsea vs Tottenham predicted lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.Thomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min getting on the scoresheet.Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham...
