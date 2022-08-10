Mason County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to commit $1,000 to support the Un-filthy 5K, a charity event held each year in Mason County. Carla Toncray Clement addressed the court on behalf of event organizers Duke Ford and Melissa Mains and revealed that A League of Their Own will once again be the recipient of the Un-filthy 5K proceeds. She also said the event has been revamped from its former format and will, instead of being a mud run-type course, competitors will tackle a series of inflatables.

MASON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO