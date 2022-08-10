Read full article on original website
Ledger Independent
SK Festival set for Sept. 17-18
Those who yearn for a time and place when life was simpler will want to visit Old Washington next month for the Simon Kenton Festival. Visitors will have the opportunity to throw a tomahawk, chat up Native Americans and perhaps meet Simon Kenton and Daniel Boone during the festival which will celebrate its 46th year.
Ledger Independent
KSP investigates remains found in Fleming
MOREHEAD — Kentucky State Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Fleming County, according to information from KSP Morehead Post. On Sunday, August 8, Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead received a call for assistance from Fleming County Dispatch of possible human remains located in the Goddard area of Fleming County.
Ledger Independent
Robertson County District Court
Meshelle Nicole Betros, 48, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Stephanie Eggleston, 30, failure to produce insurance card, $150 fine plus court costs.
Ledger Independent
MCFC hears about charity event, animal shelter
Mason County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to commit $1,000 to support the Un-filthy 5K, a charity event held each year in Mason County. Carla Toncray Clement addressed the court on behalf of event organizers Duke Ford and Melissa Mains and revealed that A League of Their Own will once again be the recipient of the Un-filthy 5K proceeds. She also said the event has been revamped from its former format and will, instead of being a mud run-type course, competitors will tackle a series of inflatables.
Ledger Independent
Early morning trek brings waterfall reward
Eager to see the falls, my husband and I entered the trailhead at an enthusiastic pace. But it wasn’t long before we slowed down. The bewitching foliage of the rainforest enveloped us and persuaded us to acknowledge it. To slow down. This hike would definitely not be only about...
Ledger Independent
MPD, MCSO join national crackdown to reduce DUI fatalities
The Maysville Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement throughout the nation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Aug. 19- Sept. 5. “We aggressively watch for impaired drivers year-round, but by joining...
Ledger Independent
Outgoing Working Ladies Club plans for the Pig Out
The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its July/August meeting the evening of Tuesday, August 9, at deSha’s. Five members present were welcomed by President Carla Padgett. The blessing was offered by Carol Ann Poe. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. Minutes from the...
Ledger Independent
MRMC earns five-star rating
For the second time in two years Meadowview Regional Medical Center has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s Overall Hospital Quality 5-Star Rating puts it in the top tier...
